Russia didn’t expect ‘stiff and determined resistance’ from Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says

31 seconds ago
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Monday that Russia did not expect “tough and determined” resistance from Ukraine, but warned against assuming that Russia would remain in danger.

Kirby’s comments came as Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine was on its fifth day. In the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, bullet-riddled but determined troops have slowed Russia’s advance.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Monday, February 28, 2022.

(AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

“What we have seen is that the Ukrainians are resisting quite effectively around Kiev, and constantly. They have made it difficult for the Russians to move further south.” Kirby told reporters. “The Russians have not only experienced tough and determined resistance by the Ukrainians, but also their own logistical and sustainable problems.”

Ukrainian police take a passenger to a railway station terminal on Monday, February 28, 2022, during an air strike alarm in Kiev, Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

Kirby’s qualification, although the Ukrainians have “created a smell” in Russia’s military, does not mean that Putin’s overall goals have failed completely.

“The Russians will learn from this … we have not seen any change in what we believe (their) desire to go to Ukraine,” Kirby said. “They’ve had a catastrophe, but I don’t think we can assume they’re going to be a catastrophe.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern edge of a convoy east of Antonov Airport in Ukraine on Monday, February 28, 2022.

(Satellite Image: 2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Satellite imagery on Monday shows Russian troops advancing on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. A convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and auxiliary vehicles was just 17 miles from town.

The images came as a Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials on the Belarusian border on Monday, although they ended without an immediate report on the deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

