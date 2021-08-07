Russia Doesn’t Send U.S. Investor to Jail but Still Sends a Warning

MOSCOW – A Russian court on Friday sentenced an American businessman who is one of the country’s foremost foreign investors to a five-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in a penal colony for a conviction for embezzlement, in a move that could hurt Russia’s ability to attract foreign investment.

Suspended sentence of businessman Michael Calvey, founder of Baring Vostok, a private equity firm with $ 3.7 billion under management, means he will not spend time in the notoriously harsh prison system from Russia, the successor of the gulag camps, unless he violates parole conditions.

But the threat of jail that still hangs over Mr Calvey and his six co-defendants in the case should nonetheless dampen foreign interest in doing business in Russia, where foreign direct investment is already complicated by weak property rights. and Western sanctions.

The condemnation was all the more worrying for business leaders as Mr. Calvey had always defended investments in Russia despite the deterioration of relations with the West, even as many companies withdrew from the country.