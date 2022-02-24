Russia emboldened by Biden’s diplomatic ‘weakness,’ delayed sanctions, House Foreign Affairs Republicans say



Republicans in the House Foreign Affairs Committee have criticized President Biden’s diplomatic “weakness” and said the administration’s delay in imposing crippling sanctions has encouraged Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think the weakness that the Biden administration and the diplomatic failure are highlighting is that our enemies and adversaries around the world know they can walk on Joe Biden and his weak diplomatic center,” Republican Claudia Tenney told Gadget Clock. “We should have imposed a ban earlier – a strict, crippling ban.”

“We could have done something a few months ago when we knew Putin was gathering troops on the Ukrainian border and we should have done something to show our strength,” said the New York Republican. “For example, perhaps placing a few destroyers in the Black Sea.”

On Thursday, Russian forces attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea, in the largest military strike of any state on the European continent since World War II.

Russia has invaded Ukraine, the largest European invasion since World War II

On Thursday, widespread Ukrainian attacks hit cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling as civilians piled on trains and cars to escape. The Ukrainian government says Russian tanks and troops have crossed the border into a “full-scale war” that could rewrite geopolitical order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “satanically entered and invaded the country without provocation and is now leaving a path [civilian and military] The death toll, “Tenny told Gadget Clock,” is what we’re hearing from unverified reports – we’re seeing live ammunition across the country. “

“He is using cyber, the sky, the land, the sea – all he can do to stop Ukraine,” he continued.

China is “watching” for US weakness in Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, experts warn

Representative Steve Chabot echoed similar sentiments. He said Putin had capitalized on what he called Biden’s “weakness.”

The Ohio Republican told Gadget Clock, “Weaknesses have been projected by this administration and weaknesses invite aggression.” “I think Putin has taken advantage of the situation.”

“I think Afghanistan has sent the worst possible message to the worst actors around the world, including Putin and President Xi. [Jingping] Relative to Taiwan, “Chabot added.

He noted that Russia, like Tennyson, had been building up its forces along the Ukrainian border “for some time”.

“Republicans are urging the administration to take tougher action – an advance ban, for example – not a half-baked measure after Putin has already taken office,” Chabot added.

Biden imposed tough sanctions against Russia on Thursday afternoon, shortly after Gadget Clock interviewed Chabot and Tenny.

“Today, I am approving additional strong sanctions, and new restrictions on what can be exported to Russia,” Biden said. “It is going to impose a serious cost on the Russian economy immediately and over time.”

“I spoke with G-7 leaders this morning,” he said. “And we are in full and complete agreement: we will limit Russia’s ability to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen to be part of the world economy. We will limit their ability.”

Ukraine resident describes ‘panic’ over Russia’s attack: ‘No one has stepped in to stop this frenzy’

Chabot, before Biden’s speech, said the administration had not been “tough enough” on Russia.

“I don’t see the administration working strong enough, and it looks like the attacks will continue,” he told Gadget Clock.

Western nations have condemned the attack on Ukraine, but it is unclear whether armed forces will be involved. Putin has threatened serious consequences if the West intervenes.

NATO is sending additional troops to Eastern Europe to bolster its defenses.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Thursday that at least 40 people had been killed by Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press reported. Dozens of people were injured. He did not mention whether there were civilians among the casualties.

Zelensky said he would provide weapons to civilians who want to help defend the country. He instructed them on Twitter to “be ready to support Ukraine in our city square.”

“The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,” he said on Thursday, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry’s assembly facilities.

Daniel Wallace of The Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.