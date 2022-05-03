Russia escalates spat and accuses Israel of supporting ‘neo-nazis in Ukraine’



Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Israel of backing neo-Nazis in Ukraine in a move that has escalated tensions between the Jewish nation and Moscow.

The row erupted on Monday after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that his forces were working to “unravel” Kiev’s oppressed territories in an attempt to justify his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian and international leaders have rejected the remarks to justify his brutal campaign, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was Jewish and democratically elected.

But in an interview with an Italian news outlet, Lavrov redoubled his claims, saying “for some time now we have heard from Jews that the biggest opposition was anti-Semitism.”

“When they say ‘How can Nazism exist if we are Jews?’ In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish origins, so that doesn’t mean anything at all, “Lavrov added.

On Monday, Israel called its remarks “unforgivable” and a “terrible historical error” that reduced the atrocities committed during the Holocaust. A fact-checker for the Washington Post says there is “little evidence” to support Lavrov’s claim.

“Jews did not kill themselves in the Holocaust,” said Israel’s foreign minister Says. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is that Jews accuse themselves of anti-Semitism.”

Russia’s foreign ministry on Tuesday countered with Israeli remarks, calling Foreign Minister Yar’Adua’s remarks “contrary to history.”

He added that his position “largely explains the policy of the current Israeli government to support Kiev’s neo-Nazi regime.”

“For some reason, the Western press and some of our own liberals, still debating whether there are neo-Nazis in Ukraine, have cited Vladimir Zelensky’s source as a substantive argument,” the Russian ministry added. “Don’t hold water.”

Russia has not yet provided evidence in support of the Ukrainian authorities’ demand for repressive measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.