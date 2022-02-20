Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes



Russia on Sunday stepped up military exercises near Ukraine’s northern border amid fears of two days of continued shelling along lines of communication between troops and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The exercise, originally scheduled for Sunday, brought a large contingent of Russian troops to neighboring Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. The presence of Russian troops raised concerns that they could be used to destroy the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

The announcement came from Belarus’s defense minister, who said the two countries would “continue to test response forces.”

Western leaders have warned that Russia is ready to attack its neighbor, which is facing three sides with about 150,000 Russian troops, warplanes and equipment. Russia is holding a nuclear exercise in Belarus on Saturday, as well as a naval exercise on the Black Sea coast.

The United States and many European countries have complained for months that Russia is trying to create an excuse to attack. They have threatened to impose immediate sanctions if they do so.

Charles Michel, a top European Union official, said on Sunday that “the big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?”

Michel, president of the European Council at the Munich Security Conference, said: “We cannot afford olive branches forever when Russia is conducting missile tests and continuing to deploy troops.” “One thing is for sure: if there is further military aggression, we will respond with massive sanctions.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leaders can try to resolve the crisis. Russia has denied any involvement in the attack.

“Ukraine will only pursue a diplomatic path in the interest of a peaceful settlement,” Zelensky told an international security conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday. There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin.

On Saturday, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine called for a full-blown military coup and sent more civilians to Russia, issuing about 700,000 passports to residents of the rebel-held territory. The claim that Russian citizens are at risk could be used as a justification for military action.

Officials in the separatist region have claimed that Ukrainian forces have launched several artillery attacks in recent days and that two civilians have been killed in a failed attack on a village near the Russian border.

Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the significance of the moment Europe faced on Sunday.

“We are talking about the possibility of war in Europe,” Harris told a security conference in Munich. “It’s been over 70 years, and in those 70 years … there’s peace and security.”

Ukraine’s leader has criticized the United States and other Western nations for lifting new sanctions on Russia. Zelensky, in remarks before the conference, also questioned the West’s refusal to allow Ukraine to join NATO immediately.

Putin has demanded that NATO not take Ukraine as a member. Harris sided with the U.S. decision to suspend sanctions but said he would not speculate a second time about Zelensky’s “aspirations for his country.”

With new signs that war could break out in a few days, Germany and Austria have asked their citizens to leave Ukraine. German airline Lufthansa has canceled flights to the capital Kiev and Odessa, a Black Sea port that could be the main target of the attack.

NATO’s liaison office in Kiev says it is relocating staff to Brussels and the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

President Joe Biden said late Friday that, based on the latest US intelligence, he was now “certain” that Putin had decided to invade Ukraine and the capital in the coming days.

A U.S. military official says an estimated 40% to 50% of the ground forces have moved into offensive positions near the border. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on condition of anonymity, said the change had been going on for about a week and did not mean Putin had settled the attack.

Lines of communication between Moscow and the West remain open: US and Russian defense chiefs spoke on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin on Sunday about two hours after the phone call with the Ukrainian president. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have agreed to meet next week.

Immediate concern is focused on eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting pro-Russian rebels since 2014 in a conflict that has killed nearly 14,000 people.

Ukraine and separatist leaders have traded tensions. Russia said on Saturday that at least two shells fired from government-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine landed across the border, but Ukraine’s foreign minister dismissed the claim as a “false statement.”

Top Ukrainian military officials came under fire during a visit to the face of nearly eight years of separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. According to an Associated Press reporter on tour, officers fled to a bomb shelter before rushing out of the area.

On Sunday, the army closed a key checkpoint on its way to separatist territory after repeated shelling.

Elsewhere in the front row, Ukrainian soldiers said they were under instructions not to shoot. Jahar Leshushun, peeking into the distance with a periscope, followed the news all day from a ditch near the town of Jolot where he posted.

“At the moment, we are not responding to their fire because …” the soldier began to explain before interrupting the sound of an incoming shell. “Oh! They’re shooting at us now. They’re looking at the command post.”

Sporadic violence along the line separating Ukrainian forces from Russian-backed separatists has spread over the years, but in recent days the spike has been seen as more than anything recorded by international monitors: about 1,500 explosions have been recorded in 24 hours.

Denis Pushlin, head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, described his call for arms as an “immediate threat of aggression” from Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian officials have vehemently denied plans to occupy rebel-held territory.

“I urge all men in the republic to take up arms to protect their families, their children, their wives, their mothers,” he said. “Together we will achieve the desired victory that we all need.”

Similar statements have been made by his opponents in the Luhansk region. On Friday, the rebels began removing civilians to Russia through an announcement that appeared to be part of their and Moscow’s efforts to portray Ukraine as an aggressor.

The metadata of two videos posted by separatists announcing the evacuation of civilians in Russia shows that the files were created two days ago, the AP confirmed. U.S. authorities have accused the Kremlin of trying to cover up the attack, which included pre-recorded video.

Ukraine’s military says two of its soldiers were killed in a shootout with separatists on Saturday.

Authorities in Russia’s Rostov region, bordering eastern Ukraine, have declared a state of emergency following the arrival of evictees. Saturday’s media report described the chaos in some of the camps scheduled for their stay.

Putin has instructed the Russian government to offer each evictor 10,000 rubles (about $ 130), which is about half the average monthly salary in eastern Ukraine.

The separatist regions of Ukraine, such as much of the eastern part of the country, are predominantly Russian-speaking. Putin on Tuesday reiterated allegations of “genocide” there to explain the need to protect them.

One of the evictees, a Donetsk resident who identified himself only as Bacheেসslav, blamed the Ukrainian government for his plight.

“Let them calm down,” he said. “It’s our fault we don’t want to speak Ukrainian, right?”