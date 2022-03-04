World

Russia fires on Europe’s largest nuclear plant; Pompeo urges freedom for Taiwan

21 hours ago
by admin
Russia fires on Europe’s largest nuclear plant; Pompeo urges freedom for Taiwan
Russia fires on Europe’s largest nuclear plant; Pompeo urges freedom for Taiwan

Russia fires on Europe’s largest nuclear plant; Pompeo urges freedom for Taiwan

Russia fires on Europe’s largest nuclear plant; Pompeo urges freedom for Taiwan

Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here's what you need to know to start your day …
"When you see things spiraling fast in Ukraine, the Biden administration wants you to believe that they are employed and are taking drastic steps to put pressure on Putin by creating a DOJ task force with a really great name."
– Laura Ingraham
Missile hits nuclear center – Russian artillery fire hits Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, according to Ukrainian authorities. Continue reading.

Russia Information War – Developments indicate that Russia is losing the information war at home and that Vladimir Putin is not able to fully control the narrative. Continue reading.

Aimed at assassination – Volodymyr Zelensky has been the target of three assassination attempts since the Russian invasion. Continue reading.

Russian general killed – Ukrainian Defense Forces killed Russian Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky in a battle earlier this week. Continue reading.

Pompeo: Taiwan is a country – The United States should immediately “do the right thing,” and recognize Taiwan as an “independent and sovereign state.” Continue reading.

Politics

Energy Policy – Sen. Bill Cassidy has called for an “Operation Warp Speed” project to generate U.S. internal energy. Continue reading.

GENDER resentment – Conservatives have defended Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial transgender “medical” investigation into the “child abuse” directive in a court battle, the Biden attack. Continue reading.

US deportation suspended – The Biden administration has said it is providing deportation protection to Ukrainian citizens in the United States, following a request from lawmakers. Continue reading.

Russian oil – Sen. Lindsay Graham says it’s time for the United States to stop buying Russian oil and gas and start imprisoning Putin’s military commanders for war crimes. Continue reading.

Mixed message – Before President Biden’s State of the Union address, Congress initially seemed divided over the COVID-19 protocol. Continue reading.

Media

News Outlet Closed – Two Russian news outlets that refused to spot Kremlin talks after the invasion of Ukraine were forced to close the air. Continue reading.

They will never win – A member of Congress of Polish descent said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would never win his war against Ukraine. Continue reading.

Putin’s motives: Ukrainian mother Olena Gunes discusses Vladimir Putin’s motives in the Ukraine war “The Ingraham Angle.” Continue reading.

End oil dependence – Sean Hannity says the United States should focus on domestic resources to end Russia’s dependence on oil, Nancy Pelosi agrees. Continue reading.

Gabbard Response – Tulsi Gabbard responds to reports that Russia has fired on the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Opinions

Joe Lieberman and Mark D. Wallace – Russia’s brutal aggression in Ukraine has shaken the world order. Continue reading.

Brandon Webb – As Russia’s war with Ukraine enters its second week, more than 1 million refugees are scattering over the Western European embankment. Continue reading.

Judith Miller – In his first State of the Union address, President Biden was adamant to condemn Vladimir Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine without provocation. Continue reading.

Jason Schafetz – Congress could play a major role in the war in Ukraine due to Russia’s unpopular aggression. Continue reading.

Peter Navarro – Some of the best chess masters in the world come from Russia, and Putin is often compared to one. Continue reading.

In other news

Hollywood supports Ukraine – Several celebrities and lawmakers have chosen to stay and fight to defeat Russia. Continue reading.

Refugee Assistance – An American clergyman is helping Ukrainian refugees on their way to Poland, saying there are mountains to work on. Continue reading.

Strict Prohibition – Ukrainian technicians are calling for tougher sanctions on Russia, saying lives are being lost in the moment. Continue reading.

Tim Allen’s adoption – The comedian / actor shared with his followers that he was “full of anger and disgust” over the recent events in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Frankel helps refugees – Bethany Frankel joined “The Story with Martha McCallum” to discuss her initiatives to help Ukrainian citizens. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

Last word

“When you see things spiraling fast in Ukraine, the Biden administration wants you to believe that they are employed and are taking drastic steps to put pressure on Putin by creating a DOJ task force with a really great name.”

– Laura Ingraham

