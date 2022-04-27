Russia frees jailed US Marine Trevor Reed in exchange for convicted Russian drug trafficker



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The United States and Russia exchanged a prisoner on Wednesday, Trevor Reed – a veteran Marine jailed in Moscow – for a Russian drug trafficker who is spending time in the United States, a senior U.S. official told the Associated Press.

The agreement comes at a time when tensions between the United States and Russia are running high on the 63rd day of Moscow’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, we welcome Trevor Reid and celebrate his return to the family that missed him so much. Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, was released from Russian custody,” President Biden said in a statement. “I hear from Trevor’s parents how worried they are about his health and how much they miss his presence. And I’m glad to share with them the good news of Trevor’s freedom.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

In their own statement, the Reed family thanked Biden for “the decision to bring Trevor home” as well as other administrative officials and Bill Richardson, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, whose family said he had traveled to Moscow just hours before. The war in Ukraine begins in hopes of Reid’s release.

Reid was one of several Americans held captive by Russia, including WNBA star Britney Greener, who was arrested in February when authorities said a search of her bag turned up a cannabis derivative, and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, who was arrested. His family says the spying allegations are false. It was unclear whether Wednesday’s move could have any effect on their case.

“We will not stop until Paul Huylan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends,” Biden said Wednesday.

Reid, now 30-year-old U.S. Marine Corps. The veteran and former president’s bodyguard was living in Russia in the summer of 2019 when Russian police arrested him and charged him with assaulting a police officer. He was celebrating in a park with his longtime Russian girlfriend and colleagues, his father Joey Reid told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this month.

Reid was sentenced to nine years in prison, although his family maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as an unjust detainee.

“He was extremely intoxicated because they went to a party for his law enforcement in a park,” he explained.

At the time, Reed was taking Russian language classes for a degree in international studies through the University of North Texas, his father said.

Following a public trial, Reid was convicted in July 2020 of assaulting police officers and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

EU accuses Russia of ‘blackmailing’ after gas cuts in Poland, Bulgaria

Her time in Russian prisons and labor camps was stressful, the family said.

“He was basically in solitary confinement. I believe he was in a very bad prison for over a year,” Reid said. “Once he got to the labor camp … they would wake him up every hour. You know, they were punishing him for different things.”

He added: “My son has seen the sun a dozen times in two years.”

Trevor backed out of Russian authorities’ efforts to get him to work in a labor camp, telling them: “I’m not working for you. You have taken me hostage and I’m not going to make things for you to make money. On.”

Trevor’s condition has worsened in recent months after he became ill with active tuberculosis and then started coughing continuously.

On the other side of the prisoner exchange, the United States agreed to return Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in Connecticut after being arrested in Liberia in 2010 and for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

Russia has been demanding his return for years, and has rejected requests from high-ranking U.S. officials to release Reid, who is nearing 1,000 days in custody and whose health has recently deteriorated, according to his family.

In one European country, prisoners were exchanged.

Although officials could not say where the transfer took place, hours before it took place, commercial flight trackers identified a plane belonging to Russia’s Federal Security Service as flying over Ankara, Turkey.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons also updated its website overnight to reflect that Yaroshenko is no longer in custody.

Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.