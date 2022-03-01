World

Russia has fallen behind its Ukraine war timeline, senator confirms after classified briefing

A U.S. senator has confirmed that Russian forces have retreated to their timeline for a Ukrainian attack, following a classified briefing on the war.

“I’m just leaving a classified briefing on the Ukraine crisis,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Con, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Homeland Security. Wrote on Twitter. He shared “several takeaways”, including “ensuring that the Russians have fallen behind their timeline. Ukrainian resistance has intensified and there have been multiple Russian equipment and logistical failures.”

Murphy noted that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security were “pressing Congress to end the ongoing resolution and pass a budget,” to make the national security agencies “smart enough to support Ukraine”.

Although the president released the budget of his choice and Congress passed a series of resolutions to finance the government, Congress has not passed a full budget on time since the 1990s.

“The ability to keep supply lines running in Ukraine is alive, but Russia will try to encircle and isolate Kiev in the next few weeks,” Murphy added. “The fight for Kiev will be long and bloody, and the Ukrainians are rapidly preparing for a street war.”

The Ukrainian aggression entered its fifth day on Monday and strong Ukrainian resistance prevented Russia from occupying the capital Kyiv. US and international sanctions have weakened the Russian ruble, hurting the economy of the invading country.

Ukrainian officials held a high-level summit with Belarusian officials on Monday to discuss a ceasefire, but the talks did not end without clear progress. Detectives have suggested that Belarus send troops to join Russia in the attack.

Ukraine has put up a heroic defense in the face of irresistible power – but few experts hope it will disappoint Putin, who has a larger army and more resources.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday rejected a proposal by the United States to withdraw, instead urging Western powers to increase their aid.

“The fight is here,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks. “I need ammunition, not rides.”

