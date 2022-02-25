World

Russia hasn’t taken any of its ‘major objectives’ in first 24 hours, UK defense minister says

12 seconds ago
Russia has not accepted any of its “main objectives” in the first 24 hours of the invasion of Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday.

“Actually, it’s behind his expected schedule,” he told Sky News. “They lost more than 450 workers.”

He added that the Ukrainians had successfully recaptured a “significant” airport that had been occupied by Russian special forces (Spetsnaz).

“So I think, contrary to the great Russian claim and indeed the view of President Putin, the Ukrainians will somehow be liberated and come out in droves for his cause, he is completely wrong.”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made the poignant remarks while inaugurating a conference of defense ministers at Bellevue Castle in Leicestershire, England on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

(AP Photo / Alberto Pejali)

Britain’s Boris Johnson announces Russia’s sanctions to push Moscow out of global economy

He continued, “And the Russian army failed to achieve its main goal on the first day.”

On Friday, February 25, 2022, in Kiev, Ukraine, a Ukrainian soldier inspects the wreckage of a crashed plane.

(AP Photo / Vadim Jamirovsky)

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed sanctions on Russian banks, Putin’s allies and wealthy Russians living in London.

According to Reuters, this was the largest package of sanctions against any country.

Johnson told parliament on Thursday that “this heinous and barbaric act by Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” adding that Putin would never be able to remove the blood of Ukraine from his hands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had spoken to Johnson, saying sanctions should be “tightened.”

