Russia hits Pentagon spokesman over emotional remarks: Kirby is 'losing his nerve'



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hit out at Pentagon spokeswoman John Kirby on Saturday as she became emotional about her country’s attack on Ukraine.

In a post on the messaging platform Telegram, he wrote in an “opinion” post that the press secretary was “losing his nerves.”

He described the remarks as “rude, insulting and disturbing”, noting that he had “spoken nonsense” about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Among other things, he said it was difficult to see what Russian forces were doing in Ukraine.” Really? How hard can it be for an American Rear Admiral to look at something? ” He asked.

About 5.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the attack began on February 24, and while the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office has reported 6,134 civilian casualties in Ukraine as of Friday, the office said the actual figure was much higher.

Kirby said Friday in response to a reporter’s question about whether Putin was a rationalist actor that he would not go into the Russian leader’s psychology.

“It is difficult to see what he is doing in Ukraine, what his forces are doing in Ukraine, and it seems that any moral, ethical person can justify it,” he replied. “It’s hard to look at it – sorry. It’s hard to look at any image and imagine that any good thinking, serious, mature leader would do it. So I can’t talk to his psychology, but I think we can. Everyone talks about his inferiority.” . “

Mass grave sites and pictures of corpses on city streets have sparked worldwide outrage.

Russia has previously claimed that the images were staged by Ukraine and has denied the allegations.