The spirit of the war in Ukraine will bleed Russia’s military, a veteran of the US Special Forces told Gadget Clock.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Mann said, “I see unconventional warfare or the fighting going on there and I think you’ll see a lot of guerrilla warfare soon.”

“These cities are going to be overwhelmed, and this is going to be a long, long way for the Russians,” Mann continued. “If they think they’ve captured these cities, they’re gone – if you look at the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people – they’re in for a bad guerrilla warfare that will make them bloody.”

This photo, taken from footage provided by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, shows a Ukrainian soldier using a launcher with a US Javelin missile during a military exercise in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine The biggest conflict Europe has seen since World War II, Russia is conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country. The Russian military has carried out airstrikes and fired rockets and artillery at large areas of Ukraine, causing heavy casualties. (AP, file press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense)

(AP, file press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense)

The retired Green Barrett commander told Gadget Clock that the situation in Ukraine was being exposed in the opposite direction to the way things are going in Afghanistan.

“I think the Taliban don’t like what is happening in Ukraine right now,” Mann said. “People are watching it and it’s inspiring, regardless of your politics, to see people in that position.”

Mann, who has worked in Iraq and Afghanistan, founded the Task Force Pineapple, a group that helped evacuate Afghan refugees after the country fell to the Taliban last year.

The group is not affiliated with Ukraine because, by definition, the situation is different.

“Even though it’s a terrible war, you have a linear battlefield and you have a nation state,” Mann said. “I think the volunteer team, we have to be really careful about how we get hired here and what we do.”

Mann likened the last days of Afghanistan’s withdrawal to a “wild, wild west.” He said the pineapple was gathered because of his team’s specific knowledge of the country, which would not translate into Ukraine.

He told Gadget Clock that there were three reasons why the Ukraine war was manifested differently from the fall of Afghanistan.

KYIV, Ukraine - 25 February: (Editorial use only mandatory credit - "Presidency / Handout of Ukraine" - No marketing, no advertising campaigns - Distributed as a service to clients) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, February 25, 2022 in Kiev. (Photo of Presidency of Ukraine / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

((Getty Images Photo of Presidency of Ukraine / Handout / Anadolu Agency))

“The first is leadership,” says Mann.

“If you distinguish between the Ukraine-Afghanistan internal high-level internal leadership, it is complete,” he continued. “You, the President of Ukraine, have said, ‘We do not need to travel, we need ammunition,’ … ‘If you can’t control the sky, give me a plane,’ vs. [then-Afghan President-Ashraf] Ghani and his crew are unannounced jerking for the helicopter and fleeing, leaving their men high and dry. “

In terms of values, the embrace of Ukrainian nationalism is second.

“Ukraine has a national identity, and it goes deep, and they fight for it,” Mann told Gadget Clock.

“Afghanistan has historically not been so keen on a national identity,” he continued. “It’s primarily a status society, a tribal society.”

“The ultimate is a threatening nature,” he said.

“If you look at Ukraine, they are facing an external threat,” Mann continued. “Nothing unites people except external threats.”

“It brings us together quickly, whether it’s a hurricane or a Russian bear,” he said. “While with the Taliban, it was an internal threat, it was a long-term insurgency that, you know, really imposed a thousand cuts on the Afghan government.”

