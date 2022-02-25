World

Russia intends to decapitate the Ukrainian government, US senior defense official says

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia intends to decapitate the Ukrainian government, US senior defense official says
Written by admin
Russia intends to decapitate the Ukrainian government, US senior defense official says

Russia intends to decapitate the Ukrainian government, US senior defense official says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Pentagon has warned that Russia’s invasion of Kiev is designed to behead the Ukrainian government, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

Russian forces are in the early stages of their offensive in Ukraine and are attacking through three corridors, the defense ministry said in a report released on Thursday.

Fighting broke out around Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, within 20 miles of the center of the Ukrainian capital Kiev and east of the Russian border.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The sound of an explosion can be heard Kiev A report early Friday, local time, indicated that Russian troops were entering the city.

Russian forces also attacked the Crimean Black Sea peninsula in southern Ukraine, which Russia illegally occupied in 2014. The Pentagon reports that the three “axes” were designed to capture the main population centers.

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
((AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka))

“It simply came to our notice then [Russian forces] Basically, the government has every intention of beheading and establishing its own system of governance, which would explain these initial steps towards Kiev, “the official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday morning that Russia had named him “the number one target” and that his family was number two in the country’s ongoing attacks.

Russia’s offensive – from sea, air and land – began with a barrage of about 100 medium-range, short-range and cruise missiles, officials said.

READ Also  Quickley Hits 3 After 3, Knicks Shoot Down Rockets – Gadget Clock

Russia has used about 75 fixed-wing, heavy and medium bombers as part of its offensive, primarily targeting military bases and air defense nodes. After the attack, Russian ground forces moved into Ukraine.

Officials did not estimate any casualties, but Zelensky said in a video address Thursday that at least 137 Ukrainians had been killed. Has been killed And more than 300 people were injured on the first day of the attack. The dead included all the border guards on the island of Zmiinyi in the Black Sea, which was occupied by the Russians.

In this video, February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaking in Moscow, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky speaking in Kiev.

In this video, February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaking in Moscow, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky speaking in Kiev.
((Via the Russian Presidential Press Service and the Presidential Press Office of Ukraine AP))

Myhilo Podoliak, an adviser to the president, told The Associated Press that Russian forces had also seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was canceled after a fierce battle.

But Ukrainian forces have been repelling the attack and fighting the Russians’ superior firepower, the official said, without elaborating. During his speech, an emotional Zelensky said that the fate of Ukraine “depends entirely on our army, our security forces, all our defenders.”

Biden says NATO will meet on Friday to counter Russian aggression: ‘Dangerous moment for all Europe’

Fearing an attack in the capital, Kiev, thousands of people went underground and jammed the subway station.

People resting on the Kiev subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

People resting on the Kiev subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
((AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti))

READ Also  Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder

Other Ukrainians have fled their homeland, and officials say there are a growing number of people in western countries across the Ukrainian border.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, a traffic jam was observed as we were leaving Kiev, Ukraine.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, a traffic jam was observed as we were leaving Kiev, Ukraine.
((AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti))

According to the Pentagon, the official also provided specific information about US forces being transferred to the eastern edge of NATO “to reassure frontline states”.

Six F-35 Lightning 2 Joint Strike Fighters will arrive in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania today, the official said. Apache helicopters deployed from Germany and Greece to the Baltic Republic and Poland were expected to arrive soon after experiencing weather problems.

On Friday, Biden said the United States and its NATO allies would meet to “map out” how to deal with Moscow.

For Putin, officials say the Russian president has decided to invade Ukraine despite having other diplomatic options. Putin also claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out without provocation, and for his actions, the official added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report


#Russia #intends #decapitate #Ukrainian #government #senior #defense #official

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Community Rallies To Help Chef Who Lost Everything In Passaic, N.J. Apartment Building Fire – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment