Russia intends to decapitate the Ukrainian government, US senior defense official says



The Pentagon has warned that Russia’s invasion of Kiev is designed to behead the Ukrainian government, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

Russian forces are in the early stages of their offensive in Ukraine and are attacking through three corridors, the defense ministry said in a report released on Thursday.

Fighting broke out around Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, within 20 miles of the center of the Ukrainian capital Kiev and east of the Russian border.

The sound of an explosion can be heard Kiev A report early Friday, local time, indicated that Russian troops were entering the city.

Russian forces also attacked the Crimean Black Sea peninsula in southern Ukraine, which Russia illegally occupied in 2014. The Pentagon reports that the three “axes” were designed to capture the main population centers.

“It simply came to our notice then [Russian forces] Basically, the government has every intention of beheading and establishing its own system of governance, which would explain these initial steps towards Kiev, “the official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday morning that Russia had named him “the number one target” and that his family was number two in the country’s ongoing attacks.

Russia’s offensive – from sea, air and land – began with a barrage of about 100 medium-range, short-range and cruise missiles, officials said.

Russia has used about 75 fixed-wing, heavy and medium bombers as part of its offensive, primarily targeting military bases and air defense nodes. After the attack, Russian ground forces moved into Ukraine.

Officials did not estimate any casualties, but Zelensky said in a video address Thursday that at least 137 Ukrainians had been killed. Has been killed And more than 300 people were injured on the first day of the attack. The dead included all the border guards on the island of Zmiinyi in the Black Sea, which was occupied by the Russians.

Myhilo Podoliak, an adviser to the president, told The Associated Press that Russian forces had also seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was canceled after a fierce battle.

But Ukrainian forces have been repelling the attack and fighting the Russians’ superior firepower, the official said, without elaborating. During his speech, an emotional Zelensky said that the fate of Ukraine “depends entirely on our army, our security forces, all our defenders.”

Fearing an attack in the capital, Kiev, thousands of people went underground and jammed the subway station.

Other Ukrainians have fled their homeland, and officials say there are a growing number of people in western countries across the Ukrainian border.

According to the Pentagon, the official also provided specific information about US forces being transferred to the eastern edge of NATO “to reassure frontline states”.

Six F-35 Lightning 2 Joint Strike Fighters will arrive in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania today, the official said. Apache helicopters deployed from Germany and Greece to the Baltic Republic and Poland were expected to arrive soon after experiencing weather problems.

On Friday, Biden said the United States and its NATO allies would meet to “map out” how to deal with Moscow.

For Putin, officials say the Russian president has decided to invade Ukraine despite having other diplomatic options. Putin also claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out without provocation, and for his actions, the official added.

