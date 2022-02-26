World

Russia invades Ukraine: Anti-war protests in Tokyo, London, Taipei and Rome

Anti-war protests have begun in several major cities around the world, including Tokyo, London, Rome and Taipei, as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian offensive, unveiled by President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, reached its third day on Saturday as Kremlin forces advanced their efforts to cross the capital, Kiev. Hundreds of deaths have been reported so far as Ukrainian forces remain relentless in their efforts to defend their homeland, parts of which have already been destroyed.

From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and protesters have taken to the streets to join anti-war rallies spread across the world.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Hundreds of Ukrainians living in Japan gathered outside Tokyo’s main train station on Saturday, chanting “Stop fighting!” And “Peace for Ukraine.” They held signs with slogans such as “No war” and “Stop Putin, stop Russia” and others waved the Ukrainian flag. At a separate rally organized by Russian residents in Japan, dozens of people chanted “Stop Ukraine!” Gave the slogan.

Thousands strike in Milan over Russian aggression in Ukraine

The procession in Italy’s business capital appeared to be the largest of similar demonstrations in many Italian cities and towns on Saturday. In Milan, many participants held a 20-by-10 meter (66-by-33 feet) rainbow-colored peace banner – a huge cloth that sometimes covered their heads – to protest the attack.

In Rome, hundreds of people gathered in a square in the city’s historic center in a protest organized by Italian labor leaders. At the protests in Rome, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza referred to the rallies when he said there was “a cry from the grassroots” for pressure to “return to dialogue and disarm”.

In Taiwan, meanwhile, more than 100 protesters marched outside Russia’s representative office in Taiwan for a second day on Saturday, chanting “Stand with Ukraine” and “Pride of Ukraine.”

Ukraine-Russia war: Kiev still standing 3 days, Zelensky refuses to leave the country

“My family, my friends have now taken refuge in their basement due to the airstrikes,” Yulia Kolorova, a 49-year-old Ukrainian living in Taiwan, told the Associated Press. “I just want them to be strong. I can’t imagine how scary it is to see a missile in your head. It’s surreal.”

The attack also triggered a series of anti-war protests earlier this week in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities across Russia, which were quickly dispersed by police.

Peter Aitken of Gadget Clock contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.

