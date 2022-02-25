Russia invading Ukraine: Photos show devastation of Putin’s ongoing attacks



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Friday marked the second day of Russian military aggression in Ukraine, with the Kremlin advancing on the capital city of Kiev, which is slowly recovering from airstrikes and raids from within.

Photographs taken from the ground show the devastation caused by the attack, which took place just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat became a reality.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

At least 25 civilians were reported killed and at least 102 were injured, the UN human rights office said. Most of the deaths are thought to have been caused by Russian airstrikes and shelling.

Agency spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani noted: “The statistics, we fear, could be much higher.”