Russia invasion of Ukraine marks latest in Putin’s history of misdeeds at home and abroad



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine is the latest example of destabilizing or repressive behavior at home and abroad by a powerful dictator – who has managed to stop pushback and condemnation from enemies during his more than 20 years in power.

Putin announced on Monday that he was recognizing the independence of the two territories in eastern Ukraine, a move by the White House that marked the beginning of a planned invasion of the country by the White House.

The move led to the imposition of sanctions on Europe by the United States and its allies, as well as the outrage and fear of a war Europe has not seen on its soil since the 1940s. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday described Putin as “a whole Tonto”.

President Biden was similarly outraged: “In the name of the Lord, who does Putin think he has the right to declare a new so-called country in the territory of his neighbors?”

But the aggressive behavior is consistent with the Russian leader’s previous misdeeds while in power, which has long been recognized by hawks in the United States. The late Sen. John McCain once called Putin a “thug and a murderer and a murderer and KGB.” Representative. “

Infiltration into disputed areas

The invasion of Ukraine is not Putin’s first step in the disputed territory, but the last two years have seen a number of aggressive incidents – even those that threaten European stability, and Putin himself appeared a few years ago to explain his motives.

“At the 2007 Munich Security Conference, Putin emphasized that he did not support NATO’s expansion and that Western values ​​were not their values,” said Ambassador Paula Dobryansky, former Under-Secretary of State for Global Affairs and now a member of the Belfar Center at Harvard University. For science and international affairs, says Gadget Clock Digital. He further added that he would come to the defense of Russians living anywhere whose rights were at stake.

One year later, in 2008, Russia invaded Georgia on the pretext of this week’s incursion – in support of separatist governments in a region outside its own borders. International condemnation has not changed Putin’s thinking on the issue, and Russia has suffered some international consequences. A ceasefire was finally negotiated which was widely seen as beneficial to Moscow.

Are the Russians on board with Putin?

Then in 2014, Putin occupied the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine when the country’s pro-Russian government was overthrown by mass protests and replaced by another pro-EU administration. Putin and the Russian government have long claimed that the peninsula was properly Russian and relocated to protect the area. Soon a controversial independence referendum followed.

The next attack was seen as a nail in the coffin for a “Russian reset” – a policy of the Obama administration to restore hostile relations with Moscow, and it was famously seen by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and current Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a plastic red button. Outside of Europe, Putin’s Russia will protect their access and interests by planting boots on Syrian soil.

Dobryansky said the move in eastern Ukraine this week was part of a larger aggression, noting that it violated international agreements, including the 1994 Budapest Memorandum – which stipulates that Ukraine will surrender its nuclear weapons, but also guarantees Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“Putin’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states is a clear aggression and violates the sanctity of various international laws, including the Helsinki Agreement and the Budapest Memorandum.

To silence dissent at home

Although citizens of Western countries accept the freedom of speech and open criticism of their government leaders, this is not the case in Putin’s Russia.

Putin’s regime has a long history of cracking down on protests and restricting the freedom of the press – especially those who oppose the Russian government. NBC News reported in October that Moscow was stepping up its crackdown by using legislation passed in 2012 to control the activities of foreign agents.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, meanwhile, was jailed last year and is currently on trial for fraud – blaming Moscow for returning to Russia after months of treatment for a deadly poisoning attack. Putin’s government subsequently banned any political organization affiliated with Navalny, calling it “extremist.”

Anti-regime protests have been met with extreme force by Russian police over the years, with arrests widely used. One notable case was the response to the “Pussy Riot” protests in 2013, which humanitarian groups noted was the imprisonment of members of the Pussy Riot band and the law that carries hefty fines for public protests.

Attacks on opponents abroad

The repression of Putin’s opponents was not limited to Russia. In addition to Navalny’s claims, he was poisoned abroad because of Moscow’s orders, and even when he was outside Russia, he was attacked by dissidents.

In 2006, Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian intelligence officer who defected, drank poison in London. He died a few weeks after drinking tea with polonium-210. Authorities have blamed Russian intelligence agents operating on Kremlin orders for the poisoning.

In 2018, the Russian government poisoned Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer and double agent who was imprisoned in Russia but released as part of a spy exchange, and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England. While both targets survived, a British woman who confronted him after disposing of the poison died. The Kremlin has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Europe’s intelligence have been made more than once.

Interference in the elections of other countries

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Putin of meddling in U.S. elections, particularly in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, with the aim of hurting Democrats in both contests and aiding former President Donald Trump.

“We assume with high confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an impact campaign aimed at the 2016 US presidential election, with the continued goal of undermining public confidence in the US democratic process, undermining Secretary Clinton and undermining her credibility and potential.” We further assess that Putin and the Russian government have made a clear choice for President-elect Trump, “said a secret intelligence report in 2017.

Although the extent and impact of that intervention has been debated and diminished by some, including Trump, officials have accused Putin of spreading misinformation on social media and trying to influence people close to Trump, as well as cyber operations against both Republicans and Democrats. Disclosure of hacked data to teams and the public.

In Europe, too, top officials have accused Russia of using its influence to influence elections across the continent, using a variety of tactics, including insulting politicians and spreading false information to voters.