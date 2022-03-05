World

Russia invasion: Refugees fleeing Ukraine mark largest, fastest displacement pattern since WWII

More than 1.25 million people have fled Ukraine From Russian The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Saturday that forces had attacked on February 24.

The massive displacement marks “the greatest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II [II]The IOM says it is seeking 350 million to support humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in a report on Saturday called it “the fastest exodus of refugees in this century.” Tweet.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

“Today in the cities and streets of Ukraine, innocent civilians are witnessing our era of impunity. The fact that 1 million refugees have already been forced to flee is a grim proof of the brutal military strategy aimed at homes and hospitals,” said David Miliband, President and CEO of IRC. Said in a statement on Wednesday. “The IRC calls on the Russian government to immediately stop all violations of the law of war to avoid further harm to civilians and further displacement.”

Of those 1.25 Ukrainian refugees, an estimated 827,600 have fled to neighboring Poland, according to the country’s border protection agency.

Between midnight and Friday, February 24, the United Nations recorded 1,085 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with 351 killed and 707 injured. The dead included 71 men, 41 women, eight boys and four girls, as well as 217 adults and 10 children whose gender could not be immediately determined, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The agency added, however, that it “believes the actual figures are high enough.”

Ukrainians crowd under a dilapidated bridge as they try to cross the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Ukrainians crowd under a dilapidated bridge as they try to cross the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)
(Assistant Printing Press)

The OCHCR said most of the casualties were recorded from explosive weapons, “including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the OCHCR said.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, 471 casualties were recorded. In Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kiev, Odessa, Sumi, Zaporizhia and Zaitomi, 587 casualties were recorded.

According to the United States Peace Institute, an estimated 1.2 million Ukrainians fled the country at the time of the annexation of Crimea during Ukraine’s last Ukraine-Russia crisis, when the country’s total population was about 44 million.


