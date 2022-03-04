Russia invasion: Ukraine’s makeshift maternity wards help new moms deliver amid airstrikes



Temporary nurseries are popping up across Ukraine as hospitals take new mothers to advanced bomb shelters for their safety.

Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol – cities reportedly bombed Russian Missiles over the past week and a half – have pushed their maternity wards underground in the last two weeks.

UNICEF, a UN agency providing humanitarian assistance to children around the world, is providing midwifery kits and medical care to Ukrainian mothers and medical staff in need.

Erica Vogel, a spokeswoman for UNICEF, told Gadget Clock Digital that the agency had recently provided supplies to a temporary perinatal center located in the basement of a medical complex in Saltivka, a residential district in Kharkiv, which was crossed by Russian forces this week.

The head of the Premature Infant Department said they have an oxygen concentrator to make sure the newborn is getting enough air.

“The lighting is supplied by a self-made device, but everything is very reliable,” said the department leader.

Medical personnel have been caring for pregnant women, new mothers and their babies in the basement for over a week.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Children’s Hospital in eastern Ukraine, which moved its maternity ward to a shelter last week, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that 50 children had been born, 28 girls and 22 boys, since the Russian invasion.

The head of the hospital’s neonatal unit, Dr. Denis Surakov, told The New York Times last week that the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) had been moved to a bomb shelter after Dinipro became a target of Russian airstrikes.

“It’s our reality,” he told the outlet.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Wednesday that 228 civilians had been killed since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine a week ago. Another 525 civilians were injured.

The number of civilian casualties is significantly higher than in 2014 when 136 people were killed and 577 wounded during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.