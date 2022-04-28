Russia is ‘increasing the pace’ of its invasion after Putin threatens West, Ukraine says



Ukraine’s military said on Thursday that Russia was “accelerating its offensive” a day after Vladimir Putin warned the West that any outside intervention would lead to “lightning” – a swift retaliatory strike.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine’s armed forces said “in almost all directions, the Russian occupiers are firing hard, the heaviest activity has been noticed” [the] Directions of Slobozansky and Donetsk to the north and east of Ukraine.

“The Russian occupiers are facing losses on the ground,” the military added. “In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts alone, in the last 24 hours, six enemy attacks have been repelled, five tanks, one artillery system, twenty-two armored vehicles, one vehicle and one anti-aircraft gun have been destroyed.”

In a direct threat to the West on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed “swift” lightning strikes on any country that “intervenes” in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“If anyone takes the initiative to intervene from outside and [pose] An unacceptable threat of a strategic nature to Russia, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be at lightning speed, “he said.

On Thursday, Ukraine also reported an explosion in the southern, Russian-controlled city of Kherson, where a pro-Ukrainian rally had recently been blown up by stun grenades and tear gas, according to Reuters.

Luhansk Governor Serhi Haidai added that residential areas in his region had been hit “29 times by aircraft, multiple rocket launches, tube artillery and mortars,” the Associated Press reported.

