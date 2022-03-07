World

Russia is indoctrinating children in school, explaining Ukraine war is ‘liberation mission,’ expert says

5 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia is indoctrinating children in school, explaining Ukraine war is ‘liberation mission,’ expert says
Written by admin
Russia is indoctrinating children in school, explaining Ukraine war is ‘liberation mission,’ expert says

Russia is indoctrinating children in school, explaining Ukraine war is ‘liberation mission,’ expert says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to one expert, “the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a” liberation mission “to protect the people of Donbass from genocide, which explains why Russia is trying to send children to school.

Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Gadget Clock Digital that Russia’s education ministry has launched a nationwide program called “Open Lessons” on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide program called Open Lessons, where they are explaining to children through video. Teachers are explaining the purpose of the special operation in Ukraine, and they call it a liberation mission,” Koffler said.

According to Koffler, translated from the media outlet Meduja, one of the stories being leveled at Russian schoolgirls is that the country is not at war with Ukraine, but has called it a “mission to liberate Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Humanitarian Ceasefire with Russia: Live Update

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with female flight attendants in a commentary broadcast on state television on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Image: Reuters video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with female flight attendants in a commentary broadcast on state television on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Image: Reuters video)
(Reuters video)

“This is a special peacekeeping mission. This is not a war. The goal is to contain the nationalists who oppress the Russian-speaking, speaking population. And we are protecting the people of Donbass from genocide. That’s what the Russians say,” Koffler said.

Coffler said the program is being guided by videos shown by schoolgirls and that the title of the lesson is “Peacekeepers.”

READ Also  Massachusetts school district backs away from racially segregated 'affinity groups' after lawsuit

A Facebook post from Russia’s education ministry says schoolchildren will be asked “why the liberation mission in Ukraine is a necessity.”

Shell decides to buy Russian crude oil ‘hard’, promises to buy ‘elsewhere’ ‘whenever possible’

Ukrainian grandmothers and grandfathers give speeches to young Russian soldiers on the streets, children drop their valuable bikes under military trucks and bring them back.

Ukrainian grandmothers and grandfathers give speeches to young Russian soldiers on the streets, children drop their valuable bikes under military trucks and bring them back.
(Sviatoslav Urash)

Russian schoolchildren will also learn “about the dangers that NATO represents for our country”, “why Russia stands up for the protection of civilians in Donetsk and the Luhansk People’s Republic.”

Koffler, originally from the Soviet Union, said that one of the goals of the education system was to educate children in the “Soviet type”.

A man carries a banner during an anti-war protest after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2022. The banner reads "No war. Freedom for political prisoners".

A man carries a banner during an anti-war protest after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, on February 24, 2022. The banner reads “No war. Freedom of political prisoners.”
(Reuters / Evgenia Novogenina)

“Basically throughout my childhood, all the way from kindergarten to school, elementary, college. Instinct is always present,”

He asserted that his parents had provided “counter-indoctrination” before moving to the United States.

#Russia #indoctrinating #children #school #explaining #Ukraine #war #liberation #mission #expert

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Man In Critical Condition Following Shooting Near Apollo Theater – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment