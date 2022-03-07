Russia is indoctrinating children in school, explaining Ukraine war is ‘liberation mission,’ expert says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to one expert, “the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a” liberation mission “to protect the people of Donbass from genocide, which explains why Russia is trying to send children to school.

Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Gadget Clock Digital that Russia’s education ministry has launched a nationwide program called “Open Lessons” on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide program called Open Lessons, where they are explaining to children through video. Teachers are explaining the purpose of the special operation in Ukraine, and they call it a liberation mission,” Koffler said.

According to Koffler, translated from the media outlet Meduja, one of the stories being leveled at Russian schoolgirls is that the country is not at war with Ukraine, but has called it a “mission to liberate Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Humanitarian Ceasefire with Russia: Live Update

“This is a special peacekeeping mission. This is not a war. The goal is to contain the nationalists who oppress the Russian-speaking, speaking population. And we are protecting the people of Donbass from genocide. That’s what the Russians say,” Koffler said.

Coffler said the program is being guided by videos shown by schoolgirls and that the title of the lesson is “Peacekeepers.”

A Facebook post from Russia’s education ministry says schoolchildren will be asked “why the liberation mission in Ukraine is a necessity.”

Shell decides to buy Russian crude oil ‘hard’, promises to buy ‘elsewhere’ ‘whenever possible’

Russian schoolchildren will also learn “about the dangers that NATO represents for our country”, “why Russia stands up for the protection of civilians in Donetsk and the Luhansk People’s Republic.”

Koffler, originally from the Soviet Union, said that one of the goals of the education system was to educate children in the “Soviet type”.

“Basically throughout my childhood, all the way from kindergarten to school, elementary, college. Instinct is always present,”

He asserted that his parents had provided “counter-indoctrination” before moving to the United States.