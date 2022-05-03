Russia-linked Wagner group accused of atrocities in central Africa



A Russian-linked mercenary group has been charged with assault, torture and execution in the Central African Republic (CAR), a human rights group said on Tuesday.

The Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group linked to the Kremlin, has been operating in the Central African country since 2018 when authorities signed an agreement with the CAR to train its forces.

CAR has been embroiled in civil war for nearly a decade and sought the Wagner Group’s support in 2018 to deal with insurgent and militia groups.

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch claimed that the Russian security services were working with impunity, saying “there is strong evidence that Russian-identified forces have committed serious abuses by supporting the government of the Central African Republic.”

Ida Sawyer, director of Crisis and Conflict at Human Rights Watch, said the failure of the Central African Republic government and its partners to forcefully condemn this abuse and to identify and prosecute those responsible would likely lead to more crime in Africa and beyond. .

The United Nations announced last month that it would launch a series of investigations into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in an area northeast of the CAR, with some reports suggesting Russian forces may be involved.

Human Rights Watch said it interviewed 40 people between 2019 and 2021, including 10 victims and 15 eyewitnesses, who said that “Russian-speaking white men have committed atrocities.”

Russia denies that Wagner’s group – deployed in eastern Ukraine where the most brutal fighting has taken place – is linked to the Kremlin.

The group, however, is believed to be backed by businessman Yevgeny Prigogin, who is suspected of having close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And in 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department approved Prigogine, following “entities and individuals working for Prigogine to advance Russia’s influence in the Central African Republic.”

Human Rights Watch pointed to various details of the indiscriminate detention, beatings, torture and killings by these Russian soldiers in CAR and called on the country’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the atrocities.

CAR training with Russian paramilitary groups was scheduled to end in March 2018. But the European Union, the United Nations and the United States have warned that Wagner’s group remains within the Central African nation.

A report from the EU in November 2021 stated that “most” CARs are operating under military units. [the] Direct order or supervision [of] Wagner Group is a tenant. “