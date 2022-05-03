World

Russia-linked Wagner group accused of atrocities in central Africa

24 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-linked Wagner group accused of atrocities in central Africa
Written by admin
Russia-linked Wagner group accused of atrocities in central Africa

Russia-linked Wagner group accused of atrocities in central Africa

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Russian-linked mercenary group has been charged with assault, torture and execution in the Central African Republic (CAR), a human rights group said on Tuesday.

The Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary group linked to the Kremlin, has been operating in the Central African country since 2018 when authorities signed an agreement with the CAR to train its forces.

This unconventional photo, handed over by the French military, shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. Russia has deployed under-the-radar military operations in at least half a dozen African countries over the past five years, using a shady mercenary force that analysts say is loyal to President Vladimir Putin. Analysts say the key to Putin's ambition is to reassert Russia's influence around the world.

This unconventional photo, handed over by the French military, shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. Russia has deployed under-the-radar military operations in at least half a dozen African countries over the past five years, using a shady mercenary force that analysts say is loyal to President Vladimir Putin. Analysts say the key to Putin’s ambition is to reassert Russia’s influence around the world.
(French Army through AP)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

CAR has been embroiled in civil war for nearly a decade and sought the Wagner Group’s support in 2018 to deal with insurgent and militia groups.

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch claimed that the Russian security services were working with impunity, saying “there is strong evidence that Russian-identified forces have committed serious abuses by supporting the government of the Central African Republic.”

Ida Sawyer, director of Crisis and Conflict at Human Rights Watch, said the failure of the Central African Republic government and its partners to forcefully condemn this abuse and to identify and prosecute those responsible would likely lead to more crime in Africa and beyond. .

READ Also  Supporters of Imran Khan are raising slogans of Chowkidar Chor Hai in Pakistan, know who is targeting

The United Nations announced last month that it would launch a series of investigations into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in an area northeast of the CAR, with some reports suggesting Russian forces may be involved.

Human Rights Watch said it interviewed 40 people between 2019 and 2021, including 10 victims and 15 eyewitnesses, who said that “Russian-speaking white men have committed atrocities.”

This unconventional photo, handed over by the French military, shows Russian mercenaries boarding a helicopter in northern Mali.

This unconventional photo, handed over by the French military, shows Russian mercenaries boarding a helicopter in northern Mali.
(French Army through AP)

Pope Francis says he asked to meet Putin in March over Ukraine war, but did not listen: report

Russia denies that Wagner’s group – deployed in eastern Ukraine where the most brutal fighting has taken place – is linked to the Kremlin.

The group, however, is believed to be backed by businessman Yevgeny Prigogin, who is suspected of having close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And in 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department approved Prigogine, following “entities and individuals working for Prigogine to advance Russia’s influence in the Central African Republic.”

Human Rights Watch pointed to various details of the indiscriminate detention, beatings, torture and killings by these Russian soldiers in CAR and called on the country’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the atrocities.

This video, taken from a video, shows soldiers burying bodies near an army base in northern Mali. The French military says it has videos of Russian mercenaries burying bodies near an army base in northern Mali.

This video, taken from a video, shows soldiers burying bodies near an army base in northern Mali. The French military says it has videos of Russian mercenaries burying bodies near an army base in northern Mali.
(French Army through AP)

READ Also  Puppies stolen at gunpoint in DC; police offering $10k reward for information leading to 4 suspects

CAR training with Russian paramilitary groups was scheduled to end in March 2018. But the European Union, the United Nations and the United States have warned that Wagner’s group remains within the Central African nation.

A report from the EU in November 2021 stated that “most” CARs are operating under military units. [the] Direct order or supervision [of] Wagner Group is a tenant. “

#Russialinked #Wagner #group #accused #atrocities #central #Africa

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment