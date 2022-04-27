Russia looks to block governor elections over fears of low support amid high sanctions



Russia could postpone or postpone the upcoming presidential election because of concerns about the impact of serious international sanctions on how it will vote in September, the report said on Tuesday.

One month after the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin was still seeing high approval ratings as Russians rallied around their flags amid extreme condemnation from the international community.

Although some cite this as an example of a relatively effective propaganda tool in Moscow, a recent report suggests that there are growing fears among some of the top brass that rising casualty figures and extreme economic pressures will affect the Russian public.

Russian media outlets reported on Tuesday that there were growing concerns that public discontent would lead to a sharp decline in support for the regime.

In 2004, Putin took a similar step, removing a direct governor election over allegations that a decentralized power would weaken the government in the wake of a terrorist attack.

The move, which was overturned by 2012, snatched electoral power from Russian voters and enabled Putin to appoint a regional leader.

Employers must be approved by the regional legislature.

Although government agencies were able to reject Putin’s nominees, if they hit more than two officials, Putin could break the law and appoint a caretaker governor.

“The issue of canceling or postponing the direct election of governors is being actively discussed by the authorities,” an unnamed federal official told Interfax. “The situation in the country is disgraceful because of a special campaign and strict sanctions. It is unreasonable to spend energy and money on the election campaign – and it is very close to the corner.”

Reports from Russian media outlets suggest that the Kremlin is ready to discuss the matter with Putin on Wednesday.

Moscow could impose an election blockade on areas south and east of Russia near the Ukrainian border. But officials will discuss a full implementation that is expected to affect the election of 14 governors next month.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm the reports and told the Moscow Times: “We cannot say that such an issue will be discussed on April 27.