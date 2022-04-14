Russia makes nuclear threat to Sweden, Finland over NATO consideration



Moscow said on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia would have to strengthen its defenses in the Baltic Sea – including a possible nuclear increase –

Russia’s deputy chairman of the Security Council and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said that “there is no point in talking about a nuclear-free state for the Baltics – the balance needs to be restored.”

“To date, Russia has not taken such action and is not going away. If our hands are strong, well … remember that we did not make this offer,” he added, according to Reuters.

Medvedev’s warning comes as Sweden and Finland appear closer than ever before joining the Western alliance.

The prime ministers of Finland and Sweden held a joint news conference in Stockholm on Wednesday, with Finnish Prime Minister Sana Marin saying the country would decide on NATO membership in the next few weeks, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson said her country was doing the same. Finland shares a significant land border with Russia.

According to Sky News, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvidas Anusauskas said Russia already has nuclear weapons in the area.

“The current Russian threats look quite strange when we know that, even without the current security situation, they keep the weapon 100 kilometers away from the Lithuanian border,” Anusaskas said. “Kaliningrad has always had nuclear weapons. The international community, the countries in the region are fully aware of this. They are using it as a threat.”

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simoni also denied the threat.

“The threats that Russia is making are nothing new,” Simonit said Thursday, according to The Independent. “Kaliningrad is a very military region, for many years and it is in the Baltic region.”