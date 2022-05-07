Russia May 9 Victory Day: Why is the day so significant to Putin and his ambitions?



In a May 9 Victory Day celebration, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed strong concern that Moscow might order more or higher military action in Ukraine.

For weeks, the State Department has been urging Americans to leave Russia, and U.S. embassy officials in Moscow have issued a new warning ahead of the May 9 celebrations.

“Local authorities will restrict movement to the event area to facilitate rehearsals for the event,” the statement said. “In the past, police presence has been increased in the wake of these incidents. In the face of ongoing tensions, U.S. citizens should avoid large gatherings. Small Victory Day celebrations are expected across Russia. Embassies may not always be aware of the exact time and place.

Russia’s Victory Day commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. In 2021, Putin used the event to warn that Russia’s enemies had once again followed “many Nazi ideologies,” which he repeated during his invasion of Ukraine, which he promised to “liberate the Nazis.”

The Russian military staged a drill on Wednesday to celebrate May 9, with 62 military aircraft currently carrying the famous “Z” symbol that appeared on tanks and other vehicles during the attack. Incredibly public and widespread celebration provided a platform for Putin to make a big announcement, with some analysts arguing that he could launch a wide-ranging offensive or all-out war in Ukraine – escalating from a “special military operation”.

An all-out war initiative would allow Putin to call in concepts and deploy reserves on the ground as he insists on complete conquest of the Donbass region and securing control over important port cities. According to Rebecca Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer, she could use the event to formally recognize the isolated states in the region.

“Putin is likely to hold a referendum in Luhansk and Donetsk in the next 1-2 days, and the population will probably vote in favor of joining Russia,” Koffler told Putin’s playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America, “Gadget Clock Digital reported. . “This will be part of Putin’s victory that he will claim on May 9, during the WWII Victory Day parade, a major event.”

He added that in order to transform Russia into an all-out war, Russia would have to unite the entire state apparatus, including the military, the economy and the state administration, for months or even years.

Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has denied any involvement in Russia’s plans to call for “full solidarity” with Russia’s war machine on Victory Day. Some experts argue that Moscow’s denial is an attempt to obscure its next step, and that the May 9 date still holds significance.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban assured Pope Francis this week that Putin was actually planning to end the invasion of Ukraine by May 9, with the pope saying he was “disappointed” that Russia would stick to that promise, the Times of Israel reported.

In the past, the day served as a reminder of Soviet glory during the Cold War and was revived in 1995 by President Boris Yeltsin on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, according to the BBC. Putin reaffirmed this day by using it as a platform to demonstrate Russia’s renewed military might, including the annual parade.

“Even in a normal year, this is a huge demonstration of Russia’s power, Putin’s control and everything in his favor,” Glasgow University’s Aman Cheskin told the BBC. “And that has just been widened this year.”

At the height of the coronavirus epidemic, Russia carried the names of Russian victims on state television when a military plane flew over Moscow. Residents remain at home due to health concerns.

In any other year, however, the day will see a huge parade and will be attended by celebrities from various states in China, Germany and the United States, according to the New York Times. This year will see more isolated Russia celebrating its own military forces – the same forces that have carried out the often desperate aggression in Ukraine over the past two months.