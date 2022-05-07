Russia moves forces to Mariupol ahead of ‘Victory Day’ parade, officials work to rescue troops trapped in



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia is withdrawing troops from Ukraine’s war zone to Mariupol in preparation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “Victory Day” parade, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s chief intelligence service warned on Saturday.

The announcement comes just two days before a military parade between Ukraine and Russia to mark the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.[1945সালেরনাৎসিজার্মানিরপরাজয়উদযাপনেইউক্রেনএবংরাশিয়াজুড়েসামরিককুচকাওয়াজহওয়ারঠিকদুইদিনআগেএইঘোষণাআসে।

Fighting for Azovstal steel plant, Russian troops warn Russian troops arrive at plant

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has posted a list of more than 200 high-ranking Russian military officials who have been sent to Mariupol to monitor the security situation.

Officials say Putin will use the parade as an attempt to prove his military success in eastern Ukraine, although brutal fighting continues in the region.

Putin claimed victory against Mariupol last month, despite Russia’s inability to take full control of the city.

Fighting continues from Mariupol, the ultimate stronghold of Ukrainian resistance under the Azovstal steel plant, where an estimated 200 civilians and soldiers are trapped.

Russia has announced a huge opportunity for a military parade on May 9 to fight in Ukraine

Ukrainian troops have refused to surrender, and concerns are growing that Russian forces will wipe out the remaining survivors in a May 9 parade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a late-night speech that he was pressuring the Russians to respect a ceasefire and allow the remaining Ukrainians to be evacuated.

“We are also working on a diplomatic option to save our military in Azovstal,” he said. “Influential intermediaries are involved. Influential state.”

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said Friday that 50 women, children and elderly civilians had been evacuated from the tunnel.

But Russia’s continued attacks on the plant prevented dozens more from being rescued – despite repeated claims from Moscow that it would allow humanitarian evacuation efforts.

The United Nations has worked out a deal to save hundreds of people trapped in Russia’s shelling last week. But a renewed attack by Russian forces on the plant halted the effort.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich has claimed that Russian troops are trying to end the remaining resistance in Mariupol as a gift for Putin before the May 9 parade, Reuters reported on Saturday.