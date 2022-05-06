Russia must face war crimes justice, Amnesty International says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Amnesty International says it has documented war crimes committed by Russian forces around the Ukrainian capital.

The agency said it had collected evidence in eight cities near Kiev, including Bucha.

Pictures of the city have sparked international outrage – although Russia has not claimed responsibility, with pictures of dead bodies on the streets.

Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender at Azovostel steel plant, ‘stand up to the end’: Commander’s wife

Russia has said it denies war crimes allegations and only targets military values.

At least 1,235 civilian bodies were found in the region, said Kiev’s regional governor Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Calamard said in a statement on Friday that “the pattern of crimes committed by Russian forces that we have documented includes both illegal attacks and intentional killings of civilians.” “It is imperative that all those responsible, including the chain of command, be brought to justice.”

The group’s report states that the execution was carried out in Bouche with special rifles used by some elite Russian units, and that Amnesty International staff found 7N12 armor-piercing rounds with 9x39mm black tips at the scene of the killings, which were used by elite units of the Russian military. .

It further states that researchers have found evidence of documents involving certain units of the Russian military.

Russia has launched a humanitarian blockade and taken Ukrainian officials hostage

“We have met with families whose loved ones have been killed in the horrific attacks and whose lives have been changed forever by the Russian aggression,” Calamard added. “We support their demand for justice, and call on the Ukrainian authorities, the International Criminal Court and others to ensure that evidence is preserved that could support future war crimes trials.”

Reuters reported in April that Ukraine was preparing war crimes charges against at least seven members of the Russian military and was investigating about 7,600 possible war crimes and at least 500 suspects.

The United Nations (UN) It has also opened its own investigation into possible war crimes.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 6,731 civilian casualties, including 3,280 killed. However, OHCHR believes the actual figures are much higher.

The United Nations says there were more than 5.7 million refugees from the conflict as of Thursday. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says about 7.7 million, or about 17.5% of the total population, are internally displaced.

The UN human rights expert and co-ordinator of the Global Protection Cluster said in a statement on Friday that “this conflict has caused extreme human suffering, thousands of civilians have been killed and injured and countless people are living through daily bombings and violence.” “Homes, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and entire cities have been destroyed. Mines and explosive remnants of war have become a serious threat to civilians, including those who remain in their homes and those who have fled the conflict. Violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.” Violations of the law can amount to war crimes. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.