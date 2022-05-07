Russia narrows in on Black Sea and strikes Odesa, Moldova remains ‘vigilant’ as turmoil escalates



Russia seems to be doing well in its efforts to gain “full control” not only of eastern Ukraine but also of its southern region on the shores of the Black Sea, following the eruptions in Odessa and neighboring Moldova on Saturday.

Six missiles hit the port city, according to Ukraine’s Southern Military Command.

Spokeswoman Natalia Humayunyuk confirmed that four rockets hit a furniture factory in a residential area, and the other two attacks hit a previously damaged runway strip, First Reuters reported.

Russian forces killed at least 20 workers during an attack on a power company in the southern city of Mykolaiv, although no casualties were reported.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in the village of Voronekov, about five miles from the Ukrainian border, following reports of two drones flying over a military unit.

Moldovan President Maya Sandu said officials were continuing to assess that “Moldova is safe, but we are vigilant.”

“The government’s priority is to maintain peace, life and security for its citizens,” he told a news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, according to local media.

Russia said late last month that the second phase of its military operation in Ukraine would focus not only on the Russian-backed isolated areas of eastern Donbass, but also on southern Ukraine and potential neighboring Moldova.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue the war, and NATO allies have stepped up their support for countries bordering the war-torn country, not just Kiev.

Despite growing international outrage over allegations of illegal aggression and human rights abuses, a Moscow official on Friday doubled the Kremlin’s resolve to seize territory from Ukraine.

Speaking from a visit to the occupied territories, a Russian lawmaker said Russia would remain in southern Ukraine “forever,” according to a Moscow-based media outlet.

“Russia is here forever. There should be no doubt about that. There will be no going back to the past,” said Andrei Turchak, an official. “We will live together, develop this rich region, rich in historical heritage, rich in the people who live here.”

Ukrainian officials feared that Russia would seek to annex the southern part of Kherson, and a recent report suggested that they had blocked all Ukrainians from moving out of the area.

Men of war age are detained in filtration camps where officials believe they will be recruited into the Russian military or used for hard work.