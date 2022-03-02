World

Russia news: Convoy ‘stalled’ outside Kyiv for days as Russian military plans government takeover

1 day ago
by admin
A convoy of Russian military vehicles has been moving less than 15 miles outside Kiev for several days as Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over the government of Ukraine.

A U.S. defense official said in a briefing Wednesday that Russia is currently using about 82% of its full-scale combat power in Ukraine, adding that “there is no significant flow of additional combat power to Ukraine from what has been staged in the last few months.”

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern edge of a convoy east of Antonov Airport in Ukraine on Monday, February 28, 2022.

(Satellite Image: 2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

“We believe the convoy has stopped. It is a long convoy,” the official said. “… Again, we do not have a perfect view of what is happening on the ground there, but we believe that there are many reasons for this. The Ukrainians are conducting strong resistance in the north of Kiev. Tried to target this caravan. “

Russia Invasion: Live Update

The official later added: “[W]I will say that there was no movement near the city more than what we briefed a few days ago. I say admirable movement because we don’t have perfect visibility for every unit, every tank, every truck, but basically, they are stationary outside the city center of Kyiv. “

In Gorenka, outside the Ukrainian capital Kiev, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, a woman cries outside a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals.

(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

A U.S. official said Tuesday that some parts of the Russian military have “some morale problems” because they face more resistance than expected, not just fuel and food problems.

Despite the slow pace of the convoy, officials noticed an increase in Russian artillery and missiles attacking the city.

Kiev and Kharkiv are “constantly under attack” but without “admirable movement by the Russians” in control of those territories. Convoys outside the two cities “appear to be in disarray” and are “dealing with resistance,” the official said Wednesday.

The UK Ministry of Defense has released a map of its understanding of the Russian invasion and troop position until March 3, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would be Putin’s first target if the convoy enters Kiev, but he has rejected a proposal to remove him from the United States, insisting his residence is in the country’s capital instead of helping fight Russian forces.

In southern cities, such as Mariupol, however, Russia is making more progressive progress, according to the official, who said the general assumption is that Russia’s “approach to Mariupol will be from multiple angles, possibly trying to encircle the city.”

Ron Blazer of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

