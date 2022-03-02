Russia news: Ukrainian-born congressional candidate says Biden ‘did not do much’ to prevent war



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Karina Lipsman, a U.S. citizen of Ukrainian descent running for the 8th Congressional District of Virginia, believes the Biden administration has “done everything in its power” to prevent Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“[I]n Conditions that happened, the crisis did not develop overnight. We had intelligence for months that we could work out that Russia was going to invade, and we had all these possible situations that we could play – the least likely of which was Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine… which is exactly what happened. That’s what we’re feeling right now, “Lipsman told Gadget Clock Digital.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

Lipsman, who has worked in the defense industry for over a decade and holds some of the highest security clearances between the intelligence community and the Department of Defense, added that despite the administration’s “time, intelligence, capabilities and even the Ukrainian government’s access, the White House” It didn’t do much to prevent that minimal scene from happening. “

Karina grew up in Ukraine until the age of 8, then in the Soviet Union. The port city of Odessa, on the shores of the Black Sea, where he grew up, has memories of 19th century architecture and sea views.

But she remembers the day before she left the Soviet Union, which was on the verge of collapse, when she went with her grandmother to a half-empty market in the morning to buy half a loaf of bread and bring it home. Later that day, he and his grandmother returned to the market for another half loaf of bread, and within a few hours the price had tripled.

Today, Ukrainian markets are again partially empty as the country faces the economic effects of the war with Russia. Odessa residents seek refuge with friends and family in anticipation of the airstrikes. Russian officials have claimed that their attack was intended to restore peace in Ukraine, but that the scenes in cities such as Odessa and Kiev are nothing but peaceful.

Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Humanitarian situation is rapidly deteriorating’

“It’s devastating,” Lipsman said, adding that Ukrainian and Russian Americans with family and friends abroad feel “powerless on a personal level.”

Lipsman believes the United States should have imposed tougher sanctions on Russia and equipped Ukraine with better defense equipment in the months before Russia’s February invasion.

If Russia succeeds in overthrowing the Ukrainian government as it pleases, the United States is “going to have a really difficult time supporting Ukraine,” he said.

The experience of working in the defense industry and growing up as an American immigrant makes Lipsman feel ready to participate in Congress. According to Lipsman, North Virginians are mostly concerned with education, crime and the economy.

“I understand the power of education and talk about going public school financing,” he said.

Prayers for Ukraine: Leaders of American faith share concerns, hope

When Lipsman came to the United States, he and his single mother settled in a very beautiful area of ​​Baltimore. He didn’t know any English at the time and remembers regretting his first day at an American public school when his classmates stood at the beginning of the class and read pledges of allegiance and he didn’t understand them. Lipsman had to take English as a second language (ESL) class for a year before he could speak fluently.

Lipsman’s mother wanted to give her daughter “the opportunities she didn’t get” because of the persecution, the inflation, the way she lived in Ukraine, “Lipsman said.

“It really didn’t allow you to live to your full potential and people were discouraged from becoming self-sufficient and more encouraged to rely on government,” he explained.

The now-congressional candidate, who eventually graduated from Johns Hopkins University, attended public school from the time he moved to Baltimore until he graduated from high school, and finally obtained his citizenship at the age of 18.

In college, he took a full-time job while finishing his bachelor’s degree in just three years, so he could avoid borrowing money to pay for his education. She knew in that look that he had to work harder than most people born in the United States to achieve the “American Dream.”

“I believe that the American dream is freedom and that we have the freedom here to be able to do whatever you want,” he said. “So if you want to be a politician, you can be a politician. If you want to be a CEO, you can be a CEO. Those opportunities are endless. There is no persecution. You can just speak out against your government and not be afraid. [of] Being thrown in jail. You can practice your faith and not be afraid of any reaction. “

He added that Ukraine and Russia “do not have the capacity to maintain this kind of independence because they are still under an oppressive regime.”

Lipsman hopes he will be able to bring his values, life experience and work skills to Congress in 2022 in both the finance and defense industries.

“By electing Glenn Yankin last year, Virginia was ready for a change, so we’ve seen that momentum … all over Virginia. North Virginia, I think, has started to get there,” he said. More independent, more moderate, more conservative Democrats are coming out and making it possible for us to unite as one community, one district and one country. “