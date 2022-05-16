World

Russia ‘not convinced’ that Finland, Sweden joining NATO will improve security in Europe

On Monday, the Kremlin mentioned it was “not satisfied” that Finland and Sweden would be part of NATO to “improve the security structure of our continent”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks, in keeping with AFP, including that Finland had mentioned it wished to affix the navy alliance as Russia continued its invasion of Ukraine. Sweden additionally appears to be near making use of for NATO membership.

“We aren’t positive that Finland and Sweden joining NATO will in any method strengthen or improve the security structure of our continent.” Peskov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attended a joint news conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, in February.

Finland’s high management on Sunday known as it a “historic day” as a result of it introduced that the previously impartial Nordic nation wished to affix NATO.

Beforehand impartial Finland has introduced that it needs to affix NATO

However Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Finland on Saturday that relations between the 2 neighbors might be “negatively affected” if Finnish President Sauli Ninistটো follows a plan to use for NATO membership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing a meeting of leaders of the Joint Security Agreement Organization at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday, May 16.

Sweden, neutrally, has moved one step nearer to making use of for NATO membership after the ruling Social Democratic Get together met on Sunday and backed joining the Trans-Atlantic Alliance.

Plans to affix the alliance will be mentioned in the Swedish parliament on Monday, and Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson’s cupboard will make an announcement later that day.

Sweden has not been a member of the navy alliance because the Napoleonic Wars. Finland adopted neutrality after dropping to the Purple Military in World Struggle II and dropping about 10% of its territory.

Finnish President Sauli Ninistিস্ত and Prime Minister Sana Marin, left, attend a press conference on Sunday, May 15, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on the decision on Finland's security policy.

“Our 200-year-old navy disorganization coverage has served Sweden properly,” Anderson instructed a information convention in Stockholm late on Sunday. “However the difficulty at hand is whether or not navy disorganization will serve us properly.”

“We are actually dealing with a essentially modified security atmosphere in Europe,” he added.

Emma Colton of the Gadget Clock and the Related Press contributed to this report.


