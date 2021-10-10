Russia plane crash News: Tatarstan plane crashes over Russian republic Russia many dead

Highlights At least 16 people were killed in a plane crash in Russia on Sunday

The L-410 was a Russian parachute plane that crashed near the Republic of Tatarstan.

The plane crashed around 9.30 am local time.

Moscow

At least 16 people were killed in a plane crash in Russia on Sunday. This L-410 Russian plane had a parachute. There were a total of 23 people on the plane. The plane crashed near the Republic of Tatarstan. The rescue team has rescued 7 people alive. The plane crashed around 9.30 am local time.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said 16 people had been killed in the crash. The picture released by the ministry clearly shows that the plane was torn in two. The entire plane was badly damaged. Seven survivors have been hospitalized, the local health ministry said. The condition of one of them is critical. Doctors are trying to save his life.

Interfax news agency said the plane belonged to a group of volunteers helping the Russian army and navy. This organization describes itself as a sports and defense organization. Earlier this year, two L-140 planes crashed in Russia. The plane is now under investigation due to repeated accidents. Russian authorities are now investigating the plane crash.