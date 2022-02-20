World

Russia ‘preparing for invasion of Ukraine,’ NATO head says, as world faces ‘new normal in European security’

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday described the current troop build-up on the Ukrainian border as “seemingly” Russia preparing for an attack on Ukraine, and stressed that it was not too late to change course against Moscow. Armed attacks, “a new norm in European security.”

Stoltenberg’s remarks came as President Biden called an emergency meeting of his National Security Council on Sunday.

“Last week, in fact, Russia said it would retreat. Russia is moving forward with more troops and higher and even closer to the Ukrainian border,” Stoltenberg told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan in Brussels. “Also, they said that the exercise, which should end today, would continue now. So, all of this fits the picture that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw some of the strategic nuclear exercises on Saturday, which Stoltenberg saw as a way for Moscow to demonstrate their capabilities.

Although it was a “regular exercise”, it was planned for last fall but instead took place “in the middle of this remarkable Russian military formation in and around Ukraine, with the highest concentration of combat troops I have seen in Europe. The end of the Cold War,” Stoltenberg said. .

Stoltenberg stressed that there has been a “long-standing crisis,” since NATO has been working to gradually increase its presence in the east since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Russia and Belarus have said their troops will remain in the north. In recent weeks and months, NATO has stepped up its efforts, said Stoltenberg of Ukraine.

“I think we are now facing a new normal situation in European security. We see that Russia is willing to challenge fundamental values ​​for our security by using force and threatening to use force,” Stoltenberg said. “We have strengthened and implemented the largest joint defense enhancement since the end of the Cold War, in the Baltic region, with the Polish warlords, with increasing defense spending every year since 2014 and the high readiness of NATO forces.”

He also acknowledged the possibility of a refugee crisis if Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The most important thing is to prevent a new armed attack on Ukraine, and so we support all the efforts of NATO allies to find a political solution, and NATO is ready to sit in the NATO-Russia Council with Russia. If Russia decides to use force, it will certainly The NATO Response Force will be ready to be deployed to assist neighboring countries such as Poland and Romania, “Stoltenberg said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his country’s allies to do more, arguing that Ukraine was being considered a buffer state between the West and Russia. When Brennan pressed on Sunday, Stoltenberg said NATO had no specific date for when Ukraine could become a member of the bloc.

“We haven’t set a timeline for that,” Stoltenberg said. “NATO allies are very clear that Ukraine and Russia are not the ones to decide on the membership of the 30 NATO allies. And secondly, we have given significant support to Ukraine for many years.”

“We help modernize defense and security institutions to strengthen their cyber defenses,” he continued. “NATO allies, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and others have also provided significant training and a variety of military equipment, defensive weapons. This is not the case with all the allies. “

