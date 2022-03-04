World

russia president vladimir putin claims 3000 indian nationals being held in ukraine but delhi denied

19 hours ago
Earlier on Thursday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared a note on Twitter saying that we are not aware of the hostage being taken. The ministries are in touch with Indians in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of the hostage of Indian citizens in Ukraine. On behalf of Russia, it was said that more than 3,000 Indian citizens were kept at Kharkiv railway station in eastern Ukraine by the Ukrainian army. Let us tell you that Putin made this claim after the meeting of the Security Council.

Although Russia may be talking about taking Indians hostage, but India has said that there is no such information. On Thursday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued its statement. Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared a note on Twitter which said that the ministry is in touch with Indians in Ukraine. No information has been received of any Indian being taken hostage.

Putin claimed that the Russian army had done the work of freeing Indians in Ukraine. Apart from this, Russia says that Ukraine also took Chinese people hostage. Speaking in Russian on Thursday night in Moscow, Putin said, “Thousands of young people, students who were studying in Ukrainian colleges, were held hostage for more than a day.”

He said more than 3,000 Indians at the railway station in Kharkiv along with 576 people from Sumi city were also involved in this.

Putin said, “Hundreds of foreigners want to leave but they are not being allowed to do so. Basically they are taking prisoners, obstructing them to give relief. Our army has opened safe passages, green corridors to allow them to leave safely. They are being given transport facility so that foreign nationals get a chance to go to a safe place.

What India said: Regarding the hostage taking, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Our embassy in Ukraine is in constant touch with Indian citizens. We found that several students left Kharkiv yesterday with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities. We have not received any information about any student being held hostage.”

Ukraine says it has agreed with Russia to build safe corridors backed by a ceasefire to evacuate civilians and deliver aid. The two countries have reached a tentative agreement to arrange safe corridors for the evacuation of stranded civilians and transport of humanitarian supplies.


