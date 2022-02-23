Russia: Putin publicly rebuked, ignoring the opinion of its SPY chief in Ukraine case, know what happened in Security Council meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly rebuked his SPY chief at a meeting of the Security Council convened to discuss the future of Ukraine’s rebel regions. Ignoring his opinion, asked him to sit. At the beginning of the meeting, Putin had asked Sergei for his suggestions. During this, an opinion was held on recognizing the rebels of Ukraine.

SPY Chief Sergei said that the discussions which are taking place today, we have to take a decision on them immediately. On this Putin asked him what he meant by saying? Is he advising to start talks with Ukraine? He orders them to speak their words in clear words. They seem to be asking them whether we should support the rebels or leave it for the future. When Putin asks Sergei some more questions, his answer is that he supports the proposal to recognize the independence of the rebels.

It should be noted that Russia has recognized the independence of Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukraine’s crisis is deepening due to this decision of Russia. Putin made the announcement after a meeting of the President’s Security Council. This paved the way for Russia to freely send force and weapons to a conflict between Moscow-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces.

On the other hand, the US on Monday announced financial sanctions against rebel areas in eastern Ukraine, which Russia has recognized. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected the recognition of separatist territories. Blinken said it was a clear attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine. He said Russia’s decision was another example of President Putin’s disregard for international law and norms.

Western countries fear that Russia may attack Ukraine at any time. He may use the skirmishes in eastern Ukraine as an excuse to strike. Earlier, Ukrainian separatist leaders in a televised statement urged the Russian President to recognize the independence of the separatist regions. At present, US sanctions have started a new phase. This move could lead to a confrontation with Russia.