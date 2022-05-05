Russia ramps up aggression in Kherson with humanitarian blockade and capture of Ukrainian officials



Russia has stepped up its aggression in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine by blocking humanitarian corridors and detaining local officials, authorities said Thursday.

Located just north of the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials warned last month that Russia would seek to annex Kherson as it seeks to gain “full control” over eastern and southern Ukraine.

Dominance over these territories will not only create a land bridge from the occupied Crimea to Russia, but it will also give full control over all Ukrainian port cities.

Russian forces have not only blocked humanitarian access to Kherson, but also prevented anyone from leaving the occupied territories.

“In recent days, they have blocked entry and exit to Mykolive and other cities from the region. This is a big problem,” Yuri Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council, said in a translated post in the Telegram. “We are not even talking about humanitarian corridors. We understand that they will not give them. They are interested in hurting us.”

Violence in the region has escalated in recent weeks, and the mayor of the village of Chornobayvka was reportedly hospitalized after the city council was seized by Russian troops on Monday.

Authorities said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the city’s mayor was in critical condition and was in a hospital “under the supervision” of Russian troops.

City officials say the council was searched and interrogated by armed Russian forces before the deputy mayor was abducted.

Its location is still unknown, and a Russian flag has been hoisted at the council building.

“We have evidence that the Kremlin is preparing for a fake referendum in the south and east of Ukraine,” said Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), last week.

Carpenter said Russia would like to establish a “Kherson People’s Republic” and that Moscow had already “liberated” the region, requiring the use of Russian rubble.

“Of course, this is pure fantasy and fabrication,” he said. “There is no such thing outside the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.”

Officials have warned Ukrainians against taking part in any such vote, but Carpenter has warned that Russia could rig the vote in any way possible.

“We saw this again and again in 2014, because the Kremlin held so-called referendums in the Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine – with a net high percentage of popular support each time,” he added. “Of course, the reality is that Russia has established a puppet regime that is dependent on Russian bribes, and has set up a quoting” People’s Council “to create a fake constitution.”