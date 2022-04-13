Russia reacts harshly after Biden calls Ukraine invasion ‘genocide,’ accuses US ‘crimes’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “genocide” was “unacceptable” to President Joe Biden.

Biden categorized for the first time on Tuesday.

“We consider this kind of attempt to distort the situation unacceptable,” Peskov told Reuters.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed a notorious crime in recent times,” he added.

“I call it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is only trying to dispel the notion of being Ukrainian. The evidence is growing,” Biden said.

Biden’s remarks were praised Tuesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the remarks “the truth of a true leader.”

“It’s important to call things by their names in order to stand up against evil,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “We are grateful for the US assistance so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further atrocities in Russia.”

Michael Lee of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.