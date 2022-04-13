World

Russia reacts harshly after Biden calls Ukraine invasion ‘genocide,’ accuses US ‘crimes’

26 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia reacts harshly after Biden calls Ukraine invasion ‘genocide,’ accuses US ‘crimes’
Written by admin
Russia reacts harshly after Biden calls Ukraine invasion ‘genocide,’ accuses US ‘crimes’

Russia reacts harshly after Biden calls Ukraine invasion ‘genocide,’ accuses US ‘crimes’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “genocide” was “unacceptable” to President Joe Biden.

Biden categorized for the first time on Tuesday.

“We consider this kind of attempt to distort the situation unacceptable,” Peskov told Reuters.

President Joe Biden walks to Washington to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Des Moines Iowa. Biden said the scale of Russia's war in Ukraine is a "Genocide," President Vladimir Putin is trying to accuse "Even remove the idea of ​​being Ukrainian."(AP Photo / Caroline Custer)

President Joe Biden walks to Washington to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Des Moines Iowa. Biden called Russia’s war in Ukraine a “genocide” and called on President Vladimir Putin to “try to erase even the notion of being a Ukrainian.” (AP Photo / Caroline Custer)
(AP)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed a notorious crime in recent times,” he added.

“I call it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is only trying to dispel the notion of being Ukrainian. The evidence is growing,” Biden said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attended a joint news conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, in February.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attended a joint news conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, in February.

Biden’s remarks were praised Tuesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the remarks “the truth of a true leader.”

“It’s important to call things by their names in order to stand up against evil,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “We are grateful for the US assistance so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further atrocities in Russia.”

READ Also  Indiana Christian university to host racially segregated ‘listening sessions’ with students

Michael Lee of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Russia #reacts #harshly #Biden #calls #Ukraine #invasion #genocide #accuses #crimes

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment