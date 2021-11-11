Russia Reacts to Belarus-Poland Border Crisis
As the crisis on the EU’s eastern border intensifies, Belarussian President Alexander G. Lukashenko once again his most trusted patron and supporter: Russian President Vladimir V. They have turned to Putin. The two have met at least five times this year, and Moscow has remained stable despite a storm of criticism from Western leaders.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. Peskov said on Thursday that Russia was doing everything possible to resolve the situation, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. But he also raised the possibility of a military increase, given the presence of troops on both sides.
“Indeed, tensions have risen on this border where highly armed people – the military – are present on both sides – a matter of great concern to all quiet-minded people in Europe,” Mr Peskov told reporters.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Tensions between Lukashenko and the European Union have risen to their highest levels, prompting Russia to address the crisis.
For Mr Putin, the crisis appears to be an opportunity to force European governments – many of whom claim that Mr. Lukashenko is an illegitimate leader – to negotiate directly with the Belarussian ruler. On Thursday, Mr Putin made the line in his second phone call in recent days to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was Europe’s primary communicator with the Russian president during the crisis.
“The importance of resolving the acute migration crisis as soon as possible by international humanitarian standards is confirmed,” the Kremlin said of the phone call. “Vladimir Putin spoke in favor of resuming contacts between EU countries and Belarus with the aim of resolving this issue.”
Underlining Russia’s support, Russian strategic bombers held exercises with Belarusian forces for the second day in a row on Thursday, the Belarussian Defense Ministry said.
“We must constantly monitor the situation on the border,” Mr Lukashenko said. “Yes, these are bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons. But we have no choice. “
