As the crisis on the EU’s eastern border intensifies, Belarussian President Alexander G. Lukashenko once again his most trusted patron and supporter: Russian President Vladimir V. They have turned to Putin. The two have met at least five times this year, and Moscow has remained stable despite a storm of criticism from Western leaders.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. Peskov said on Thursday that Russia was doing everything possible to resolve the situation, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. But he also raised the possibility of a military increase, given the presence of troops on both sides.

“Indeed, tensions have risen on this border where highly armed people – the military – are present on both sides – a matter of great concern to all quiet-minded people in Europe,” Mr Peskov told reporters.

Tensions between Lukashenko and the European Union have risen to their highest levels, prompting Russia to address the crisis.