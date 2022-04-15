Russia reportedly strikes Kyiv missile factory after Black Sea warship sinks



Russia claimed on Friday that it had destroyed a factory in Kiev that manufactures anti-ship missiles after confirming that its Black Sea Navy flagship had sunk.

According to Reuters, the Moscow cruiser gained popularity early in the war when a group of Ukrainian soldiers defending Snake Island called on its operators to “stay on their own” instead of surrendering. Moscow now says the warship sank after a fire on board exploded, but Ukrainian officials say their forces hit it with two cruise missiles on Thursday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the ship lost its stability due to the damage caused by the hull fired during the ammunition explosion while the cruiser was taking Moscow to its destination port. State media.

In an apparent retaliatory strike for the shipwreck, the ministry said Friday it had struck a factory on the outskirts of Kiev that manufactures and repairs missiles, including anti-ship missiles, Reuters reported.

“The number and scale of missile attacks on Kiev targets will increase in response to terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian soil committed by the Kiev nationalist regime,” the report added.

According to Reuters, the ministry further claimed that it had shot down a Ukrainian helicopter involved in Thursday’s attack on a Russian border village, destroyed a group of 30 Polish missionaries and seized control of a steel plant in Mariupol.

A mechanic at a car repair shop in Kiev told Reuters on Friday that the three attacks targeted an industrial building on the side of the road from his workplace.

“The building caught fire and I had to hide in the back of my car,” Kirill Kirillo said before firefighters put out the blaze.

