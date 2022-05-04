Russia reveals massive scope of May 9 military parades as war in Ukraine rages on



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia announced on Wednesday that thousands of people and hundreds of aircraft were ready to take part in a military parade on May 9 to celebrate its victory in World War II.

Opportunity for protests, outlined by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting with Moscow’s armed forces, comes on the 70th day of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a telegram post summarizing the meeting, Russia’s Defense Ministry said “11,000 people, 131 weapons and military equipment and 77 aircraft will take part in the parade in Red Square, dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the victory.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“This year, military parades will be held in 28 Russian cities,” it added. “They will involve about 65,000 people, about 2,400 weapons and military equipment and more than 460 aircraft.”

In late April, during a rehearsal for the May 9 parade, dozens of Russian military vehicles were struck by lightning on Moscow streets.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, “The United States and its NATO allies continue to pump up arms on Ukraine.

“Transportation of the North Atlantic Alliance, which arrived in the country with weapons or equipment needed by the Ukrainian armed forces, is considered a legitimate target to hit us,” it warned.

Referring to the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine, the ministry added, “During the special operation, our troops are showing courage and bravery, performing their military duties with dignity and ensuring the security of the Donbass population.”