Russia sanctioned after Putin recognizes separatist provinces’ independence, says Ukraine part of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine has historically been part of Russia in a speech in which he also signed a decree recognizing the independence of the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, a move that encouraged President Biden to impose new sanctions.

“I will begin with the fact that modern-day Ukraine was created entirely by Russia, or more precisely by Bolshevik, Communist Russia,” Putin said in a speech Monday, translated into English by the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Putin recognizes parts of Ukraine as independent, calls for initial US sanctions: live updates

Putin aimed the current government to try to distance itself from its historically Russian and Soviet past, arguing that doing so would have consequences.

“Do you want decommunication? Well, decommunication is a good fit for us,” Putin said. “Let us show you what real decommunication means for Ukraine.

“For some reason, Khrushchev has given Ukraine a special status,” Putin said. “Why should we be so generous and then give this republic the right to leave? Madness!”

The Russian president apparently argued that Ukraine’s current government was illegitimate, assuming that the country was effectively managed by the United States and NATO allies from the US embassy in Kiev.

Vladimir Putin is President Vladimir Putin

(Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Putin was also critical of the country’s former leaders, whom he accused of transferring “historically Russia” to independent states.

The remarks came during an informal televised meeting of Russia’s Security Council, which ended with Putin signing a decree recognizing the independence of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic of eastern Ukraine as independent and sovereign.

“I believe that a relatively long-term decision is urgently needed to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic,” Putin said.

The move drew immediate international condemnation, including the White House’s announcement of additional sanctions.

“President Biden will soon issue an executive order banning new investments, trade and financing by U.S. individuals in Ukraine’s so-called DNR and LNR regions,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Monday.

“The EO will also authorize the imposition of sanctions on anyone designated to operate in those regions of Ukraine,” he continued. “It must be clear: these measures will be and will be different from the rapid and serious economic measures we are taking to coordinate with allies and partners if Russia invades more Ukraine.”

