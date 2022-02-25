World

Russia says Finland, Sweden could face consequences if countries move to join NATO

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia says Finland, Sweden could face consequences if countries move to join NATO
Written by admin
Russia says Finland, Sweden could face consequences if countries move to join NATO

Russia says Finland, Sweden could face consequences if countries move to join NATO

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Friday, a Russian official issued a warning to Finland and Sweden that if both countries wanted to join NATO, such a move would have “serious military-political repercussions.”

During a news briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remarks as she continued fighting with the Ukrainian army following an unprovoked attack in a neighboring country.

The White House has said it will approve Putin; Heavy blast heard on KYIV: live update

“Finland and Sweden should not base their security on harming other countries’ security and their accession to NATO could have detrimental consequences and some military and political consequences,” he said in a video clip.

The ministry later posted the same threat on Twitter.

“We cite the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in Northern Europe,” the tweet said. “There will be serious military and political repercussions for Finland’s accession to NATO.”

Gadget Clock has reached out to the embassies of both countries in Washington DC

Ukrainian leaders have expressed a desire to join NATO, but Russia has strongly opposed the expansion of the 30-member alliance, especially along its border with neighboring Ukraine.

As of Friday, Russian forces were advancing near the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, but American intelligence experts say Ukraine is building up more resistance than expected. In an effort to defend the country, the government has handed over weapons to civilians willing to fight.

READ Also  Spike in Omicron Variant Cases Puts Europe on Edge

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance would protect its member states if Moscow launched an attack.

On Friday, he said NATO had deployed its response forces for joint security after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the alliance with withdrawing troops from member states or facing consequences.

“It has surpassed Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “This is how Russia is actually challenging the core values ​​for our security. It then warns that NATO should withdraw all its forces and infrastructure from about half of our members.”

NATO has not been involved in the conflict and has not sent troops to help defend Ukraine. On Thursday, President Biden said the United States could be involved if Russian forces entered NATO countries.

“If he goes to NATO countries, we will be involved,” he said of Putin. “We’ll be involved.”

#Russia #Finland #Sweden #face #consequences #countries #move #join #NATO

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  U.S. Plans to Spend Billions to Increase Covid Vaccine Supplies

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment