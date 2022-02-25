Russia says Finland, Sweden could face consequences if countries move to join NATO



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Friday, a Russian official issued a warning to Finland and Sweden that if both countries wanted to join NATO, such a move would have “serious military-political repercussions.”

During a news briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remarks as she continued fighting with the Ukrainian army following an unprovoked attack in a neighboring country.

The White House has said it will approve Putin; Heavy blast heard on KYIV: live update

“Finland and Sweden should not base their security on harming other countries’ security and their accession to NATO could have detrimental consequences and some military and political consequences,” he said in a video clip.

The ministry later posted the same threat on Twitter.

“We cite the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in Northern Europe,” the tweet said. “There will be serious military and political repercussions for Finland’s accession to NATO.”

Gadget Clock has reached out to the embassies of both countries in Washington DC

Ukrainian leaders have expressed a desire to join NATO, but Russia has strongly opposed the expansion of the 30-member alliance, especially along its border with neighboring Ukraine.

As of Friday, Russian forces were advancing near the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, but American intelligence experts say Ukraine is building up more resistance than expected. In an effort to defend the country, the government has handed over weapons to civilians willing to fight.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance would protect its member states if Moscow launched an attack.

On Friday, he said NATO had deployed its response forces for joint security after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the alliance with withdrawing troops from member states or facing consequences.

“It has surpassed Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “This is how Russia is actually challenging the core values ​​for our security. It then warns that NATO should withdraw all its forces and infrastructure from about half of our members.”

NATO has not been involved in the conflict and has not sent troops to help defend Ukraine. On Thursday, President Biden said the United States could be involved if Russian forces entered NATO countries.

“If he goes to NATO countries, we will be involved,” he said of Putin. “We’ll be involved.”