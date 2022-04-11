Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian air defense systems gifted by unidentified European country



On Monday, Russia’s military claimed that it had destroyed air defenses that “provided a European country to Kyiv regime.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that four S-300 launchers were hidden in a hangar near the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk, and that 25 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the attack, according to Reuters.

“The high-precision Caliber missile launched from the sea destroyed the equipment of an S-300 anti-aircraft missile division that a European country supplied to the Kyiv government,” the ministry report added.

Russia did not say which country provided air defense to Ukraine.

But NATO member Slovakia, which announced on Friday that it had provided Ukraine with an S-300 system, said it had not been hit, according to a Reuters report.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Hager announced last week that his country was “sending a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine to help save many innocent lives from the Putin government’s aggression.”

“I can confirm that the Slovak Republic has donated an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. I believe that this defense system will help save many innocent lives from the Putin government’s aggression,” Hager said on Friday.

According to Reuters, the first known incident of the transfer of military hardware since the start of the Russian aggression on February 24 was the supply of such weapons to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said Friday that “I would like to thank the Slovak government for providing S-300 air defense to Ukraine, which President Zelensky personally raised in our conversation with us. To enable this transfer and ensure Slovakia’s continued security, The system will be installed in Slovakia. ”

Russia’s military said in a statement on Monday that its forces had shot down two Ukrainian planes near Izim and destroyed two ammunition depots, one of which was near the town of Mykolaiv, according to Reuters.