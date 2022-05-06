Russia says it won’t use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite threatening rhetoric



A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman has claimed that Moscow will not give up its nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine, despite threats from top officials in recent weeks.

Alexei Zaitsev said on Friday that “we have repeatedly denied any involvement in Russia’s use of nuclear weapons during the special military operation in Ukraine,” which lasted 72 days.

According to a Reuters translation, Zaitsev added, “Russia adheres to the principle that there can be no winner in nuclear war and it must not be disclosed.”

“Russia is aware of the threat of irresponsible behavior in this area,” he added. “The situation with Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons is clearly spelled out in Russian doctrine. They do not apply to the conduct of special military operations in Ukraine.”

In late April, Russia raised the threat of nuclear war, accusing Ukraine of developing nuclear weapons with US support.

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai has stated that “armed Ukraine is a threat to Russia, not only from the point of view of development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.” According to the state-owned news agency, Patrushev said.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said at the time that the threat of a nuclear war in Ukraine “should not be underestimated.”

“The danger is serious,” Lavrov told Russian media. “It’s real. It shouldn’t be underestimated.”

President Biden later said that “no one should make lazy comments about the use or possibility of using nuclear weapons, it is irresponsible.”

