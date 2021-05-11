Russia School Shooting Leaves Several Dead

MOSCOW — Gunfire and a subsequent explosion erupted at a college in central Russia on Tuesday, killing 11 college students and lecturers, the state information media reported, in what seems to be uncommon mass taking pictures within the nation.

Close by residents heard pictures and an explosion, then noticed smoke billowing from the schoolhouse because the police and ambulances rushed to the scene in Kazan, a regional capital about 450 miles east of Moscow, the Russian Data Company reported.

It cited native emergency officers as saying that 11 individuals had died and 4 had been wounded, and that the police had detained a 17-year-old suspect.

Russia has strict legal guidelines governing civilian gun possession. Candidates for a firearm’s license should move psychological exams and personal a smoothbore shotgun for a trial interval earlier than acquiring a rifle. Pistol possession is extra tightly managed, largely restricted to these, comparable to retiring navy officers, who’re given a pistol as an award for his or her service.