MOSCOW – The Russian Olympic team competes abroad in unmarked uniforms without the country’s flag – much like the Russian military during its unrecognized military incursions, as a joke circulating in Moscow notes.

When a Russian wins a gold medal and steps to the top of the podium, the country’s national anthem is not played. Instead, part of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1 celebrates the winner.

“Let them listen to classical music,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a video released by the ministry to encourage the not-exactly Russian team.

With humor and pride, the Russians celebrate their athletes’ many medals this summer despite a ban on national symbols at the Tokyo Summer Olympics – a punishment for blatant doping offenses in the past.