Russia seeking ‘leverage’ by seizing nuclear power plant: US defense official



A senior U.S. defense official said Friday that Russia may be seeking “leverage” on Ukraine’s civilian population by occupying the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

The official said the United States could not confirm or oppose Russia’s claim that it was now controlling the plant. The official added that there was no indication that radiation levels had risen since the Russian attack on the plant on Thursday night, US time.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said a Russian projectile had set fire to parts of the plant. He said the fire has been extinguished since then.

“If your goal is to control the population center, if your goal is to replace the government of Ukraine and replace it with one that suits you, if your goal is to control Ukraine, then one can assume that you want to control. To make sure you can measure it according to your needs, “said the defense official.

“You can use your leverage in this regard to penalize a population, to make it harder for that population to resist you,” the official added.

The attack on the power plant, one of Europe’s largest, raises concerns about a possible nuclear catastrophe, just days after the start of the war near Chernobyl when Russian troops tried to advance from Ukraine’s northern border to its capital, Kiev.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Thursday warned of a possible catastrophe “worse than Chernobyl.” External observers soon eased concerns about a nuclear catastrophe as information emerged that the necessary facilities at the plant were intact.

But a senior U.S. defense official said Friday that the attack highlighted the irresponsibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

“This does not detract from the truth, and no excuses can be made for this attack and the recklessness with which the Russians are conducting it – including a dynamic attack and a fight in and around a nuclear power plant,” the official said. Says about possible strategic goals of Russia.

The official added that the United States has limited intelligence on how the Russians are controlling the plant, including whether it has the knowledge needed to operate it safely.

“It’s a matter of deep concern to us. We don’t know what skills they have, what they’ve applied to it, what their purpose is in the near future,” the official said.

In a Friday update, the defense official added that the Russians had fired more than 500 missiles at Ukraine. The official added that the Ukrainians “have a significant majority of air combat capabilities, both fixed wing and rotary wing, as well as unmanned systems and surface-to-air systems.”

