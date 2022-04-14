Russia sets up ‘shaping operation’ to prepare for major ground offensive in Donbas: senior defense official



A U.S. defense official told reporters Thursday that Russia was conducting a “shaping operation” in preparation for a major ground attack as it concentrated its combat efforts in eastern Ukraine.

“They are setting the conditions for what they want to operate in the Donbass area on the ground and in the sky,” the official said. “They are creating the conditions that we believe there will be a heavy attack in the Donbass area.”

A senior defense official said the Russians were assisting in artillery units, command and control “enablers” and aviation.

Over the past 24 hours, defense officials have seen helicopters being brought to the northern part of the Donbass region.

“They are doing the things we believe [that] They believe they need to establish the right conditions for a renewed ground attack, “the senior defense official added.

However, the official added that Western security groups did not see a large influx of additional troops or strategic groups into the region, despite earlier warnings that Russia wanted to deploy another 60,000 troops to its post.

Russia is believed to have retained about 80% of its combat power since the beginning of its aggression and has withdrawn most of its troops from western and central Ukraine due to its position on the eastern front.

A senior defense official said Wednesday that almost all Russian ground forces are believed to be in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions – an area known as Donbass.

“We do not believe that – while the war is going on, apparently in Donbass – we do not believe that their new offensive has begun, at least not on the condition that they are trying to define them,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Thursday. “It’s very difficult for us to tell you for sure when it’s D-Day.”