Russia shooting: Gunman kills eight at university

MOSCOW: A gunman opened fire on a university campus in Russia on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding 19 others.

During the attack, students jumped from a second-floor window to escape a building on the campus of Perm State University in the city of Perm, about 650 miles east of Moscow, video footage posted online showed. A state news agency, RIA Novosti, quoted the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, as saying that eight people were killed.

There were conflicting reports on whether the shooter was killed or apprehended, and there were no preliminary reports of other gunmen being involved. The RIA posted a video of a skinny man dressed in black, a black helmet and holding a gun, possibly a rifle.

Once rare, school shootings have become more common in Russia in recent years. Monday’s violence was the second mass shooting at a school this year. In May, seven students and two school workers were killed by an attacker in another provincial Russian city of Kazan.