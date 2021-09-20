Russia shooting: Gunman kills eight at university
MOSCOW: A gunman opened fire on a university campus in Russia on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding 19 others.
During the attack, students jumped from a second-floor window to escape a building on the campus of Perm State University in the city of Perm, about 650 miles east of Moscow, video footage posted online showed. A state news agency, RIA Novosti, quoted the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, as saying that eight people were killed.
There were conflicting reports on whether the shooter was killed or apprehended, and there were no preliminary reports of other gunmen being involved. The RIA posted a video of a skinny man dressed in black, a black helmet and holding a gun, possibly a rifle.
Once rare, school shootings have become more common in Russia in recent years. Monday’s violence was the second mass shooting at a school this year. In May, seven students and two school workers were killed by an attacker in another provincial Russian city of Kazan.
In 2018, 21 people were killed and 50 were injured in a college shooting in Kerch, a town in Russian-occupied Crimea. There were other less fatal incidents in schools and colleges, including attacks with air cannons and axes in Ulan-Ude, a city in Siberia, in which a teacher was injured.
Russia has strict gun ownership laws. Applicants for a firearm license must pass a psychological exam and own a smoothbore shotgun for a trial period before receiving the rifle. Pistol ownership is more strictly controlled, largely limited to those, such as retired military officers, who are given pistols as a reward for their service.
After the school shootings in May, President Vladimir V. Putin said he had ordered further tightening of Russia’s laws on civilian gun ownership.
