Russia shown only some cybercapabilities, but US has quantum computing answer to possible threats



Russia has not demonstrated its full cyber warfare capabilities, but the United States should be confident in its own cyber defense, experts told Gadget Clock Digital.

“I think the concern is that they may have abilities we don’t know about,” said Matt Stamford, a cybersecurity expert and founder of OccamSec. “And up to this point, they need to be used, we never know.”

Much of the talk of Russian aggression in Ukraine has apparently focused on physical blockades and attacks in Kyiv, Mariupol and other cities, but the cyber war began before any Russian troops set foot in Ukraine.

In the days leading up to Russia’s invasion, the country was hit by a number of hacks, with cybersecurity firm ESET finding a “data wiping program” that hit hundreds of machines just a week before the attack. Since the attack began, the hacking joint Anonymous has declared war on Russia, and Ukraine has been the target of cyber attacks by Russian agents.

But Russia’s full potential remains a mystery because their goals are not working at the same technical level.

“The point is, if I don’t need to use the latest and greatest attack, why would I?” Stamford explained. “I don’t have to do anything completely new when I can do something that works great.”

The concern lies in the nature of cyberwarfare: in contrast to conventional weapons that may be damaged and destroyed after use, a cyber weapon – such as a data deletion program or virus – may be replicated and reused and disseminated.

“If you look back at things like the WannaCry and NotPetya events … the bad guys take them, tweak them and give them back to you, so we’re in a dangerous situation where Russia decides to use something we had.” Not seen before, someone else will undoubtedly catch it, do some research, separate, figure out what they can do with it, “Stamford said.

The issue is further complicated by the fact that Moscow appears to be working on a model that allows free operators to attack foreign targets without explicit government guidelines or recognition for independent operators.

The United States has faced a number of different hacking crises, with officials linked to Russian actors, such as Solarwinds Hack – linked to hackers working under the direction of Russia’s SVR intelligence service – and Colonial Pipeline Hack – a solo operation believed Russian hackers were arrested by local police. Putin recently signed an initiative to strengthen Russia’s cyber defense, which former defense official James Anderson said could be a step towards further blocking the country’s state and business enterprises.

Public attempts to ban Russia from using “cyber security equipment” as a “friendly country” appear to be at least partially a cover-up, as many major Western technology companies have already withdrawn from the Russian market in response to Moscow’s brutality. The Ukraine attack, “Anderson explained.” In addition to helping Russia better protect itself from hackers, the cyber security decree probably reflects Putin’s desire to expand his authoritarian tent, as state corporations and other strategically important enterprises must provide state security services. “Unrestricted access to information resources.”

But the United States should be confident in its ability to protect foreign actors from attacks, especially with the implementation of quantum computing, according to Martin Moore, a retired Special Forces Sergeant Major and owner of ZeroOneAngus LLC.

“I think it’s better to have quantum computing and that post-quantum encryption than to rely on firewalls for our security – that’s a high priority,” Moore said. “A firewall can only protect traffic and data leaks. We need security and systems that do not have back and side doors.”

Quantum computing allows the growth of an already incredible number of computations that a machine can do in a matter of “one million keys” in a matter of moments.

While the United States cannot provide a national firewall, as Russia and China have noted, companies and government agencies may begin to wrap up quantum encryption around the already “strong” encryption that is widely used. The Department of Homeland Security is leading the national effort to improve cyber security through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Moore attributes the success of American companies to their approach, which assumes that companies and users operate in an “environment of zero trust.”

“We know everything is weak and it’s always going to be weak and we have to stay ahead of it, and it’s hard to stay ahead of it when there are so many variables at play,” Moore said. “So I think it’s almost impossible to develop a system that can’t be penetrated.”

“We need to do more to understand the threats and potential threats and do something about it, because we think that although we think we are safe, we are not,” he added. “You never know, and we should treat everything as if it were a ‘zero trust’ environment.”