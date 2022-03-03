World

Russia shuts down two independent news outlets over coverage of Ukraine invasion

1 day ago
Two independent news outlets that refused to finger the Kremlin’s line after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were shut down this week.

Russian authorities have accused Ikho Moscow, one of the country’s oldest radio stations, and Russia’s top independent TV channel, Dodge, of “false information about the activities of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation” in Ukraine.

Alexei Venediktov, editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy, wrote that the allegations were “supported by no precedent, no evidence … baseless and insulting to Russian journalists and citizens,” adding that the order would be challenged in court.

The Ukrainian national flag was seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, caught fire after the shelling.

The Ukrainian national flag was seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, caught fire after the shelling.
(Reuters / Vitaly Ganidi)

Tikhon Dzyadko, editor-in-chief of Dozhd TV, said he had fled Russia with several of his colleagues for security reasons.

“Following the illegal blockade of Dodge’s site, threats to address Dodge’s accounts on several social networks, as well as some of our employees, it has become clear that the personal security of some of us is now under threat,” Dzyadko wrote in a telegram on Wednesday, according to Radio Free Europe.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

State Department spokesman Ned Price appeared in Dozhd on Tuesday morning and criticized the Russian authorities’ move to close the outlet.

“We condemn the closure of such independent media outlets in an attempt to quell dissent against the Kremlin’s premeditated, provocative and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” Price said on Tuesday.

According to human rights group OVD-Info, in addition to censoring the media, Russian authorities have detained at least 7,624 people in protest against the aggression in Ukraine.

Alexei Navalny, a jailed Kremlin critic who applied poison in 2020, called Putin a “clearly insane czar” and said the Russians should protest his attack.

Navalny wrote on Twitter through a spokesman on Tuesday, “We must come out with a gnashing of teeth and demand an end to the war.” “Each arrested person must be replaced by two newcomers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

