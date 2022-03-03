World

Russia still ‘stalled’ in Ukraine’s north, ‘heavy’ shelling in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv: US defense official

9 seconds ago
A senior defense official said Thursday that the United States believes Russian forces have been “paralyzed” in northern Ukraine, while other cities in the country are under “heavy” shelling.

Ukraine has endured a week of bombardment by Russian troops, but Ukrainian forces have blocked major Russian progress.

Building destroyed in Irpin, Ukraine on March 3, 2022.

(Chris McGraw / Getty Images)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“We see them resisting and protecting their territory and their resources quite effectively,” said a senior defense official.

About 90% of Russia’s 150,000-strong force – formed along the Ukrainian border to lead the offensive – is believed to have entered Ukraine from the north, east and south.

Despite repeated attempts by Russian forces to reach Kiev, a 40-mile-long convoy heading to the capital city has been stuck for three days.

The report found that everything from weather to mechanical faults had halted its progress, and that Russian troops were about 15 to 20 miles outside Kiev.

“We certainly believe that this is aimed at encircling the city from multiple directions,” said a senior defense official. The official noted that Putin’s forces had not made significant progress in capturing the city.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia’s government.

Cities such as Chernihiv and Kharkiv in northern Ukraine have been hit by heavy shelling and more than 480 Russian missiles have been fired across the country – hitting military points, government buildings and residential areas in Ukraine.

On March 3, 2022, Ukrainian troops were spotted near a recently collapsed bridge near the Ukrainian city of Irpin, which was the target of a Russian missile.

(Wolfgang Schwann / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The death toll from the attack has not been confirmed, but the United Nations says 227 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 525 wounded in the first five days of the war.

However, the number of casualties is disputed.

Ukraine’s state emergency service claimed Wednesday that at least 2,000 Ukrainians had been killed, however Ministry of Foreign Affairs It is alleged that more than 5,800 Russian soldiers were killed.

Moscow has claimed that about 500 Russian soldiers, including 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers and “nationalists”, have died so far.

Putin claims that the aggression in Ukraine is going according to schedule

But it is not just the northern part of Ukraine that is being hit.

The town of Kherson, a Black Sea port about 75 miles north of occupied Crimea, was reportedly attacked by Russian troops on Wednesday, according to the city’s mayor, Igor Kolikhayev.

About 300 people are thought to have been killed in the attack, and Kolikhayev said many bodies could not be identified because of Russia’s high-powered weapons.

A senior U.S. defense official said Thursday that the United States could not “independently” confirm whether Russian forces had formally occupied the city, but noted that Russian troops in the south did not face the same “challenges” as in the north.

“They started these crimes in the south of Crimea, where they have occupied for eight years,” the official said, adding that Russia has already built infrastructure and a military presence in the region.

Ambulance paramedics treat civilians injured in a shooting at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have occupied a strategic Ukrainian seaport and blockaded another.

(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

Russian troops have also advanced to the southeast of Mariupol, but officials believe it is under Ukrainian control.

The strategic port city of Odessa is also out of Russian control.

“Ukraine’s air missile defense system is intact and they are effective. They are going to be able to fly their aircraft and deploy air defense resources,” the official said.

But defense officials have further warned that Russia’s slow progress is not necessarily an indication of the weakness of Russian power.

“They’re still drawing on that fighting force,” the official said. “But just because they’re drawing more and more on it every day, you shouldn’t move away from it, their fighting power is dwindling to a point where, inside Ukraine, they feel like they’re running out of juice.”

Dom Calicio also contributed to this report.


